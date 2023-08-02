Sharon Stone poses in just a T-shirt in gorgeous photo from California home

The Basic Instinct star is an avid artist and enjoys displaying it

Sharon Stone shared another glimpse of her love for art and painting with a new photo from her California family home.

The actress, 65, posed in front of one of her newer pieces, a huge pink canvas featuring lines and shapes in blue, orange, red, and white, and then there was the star herself.

Sharon stood for the shot in nothing but an oversized graphic tee, a white t-shirt with a Jack Skellington-esque drawing, showing off her toned legs and tugging on the side of her garment.

Sitting right beside her was her adorable pet pooch Bandit, spotlighting the work of art that the Oscar-nominated actress had named "Cumulus Joy."

She received a wave of compliments in the comments section of her post, with one of her fans writing: "HA! You're adorable! These are the awesome photos of happy people I love to see!"

Another added: "Love this picture Sharon, you look beautiful," and a third commented: "I love it...!!! And you are beautiful," while a fourth said: "You look like a 20 year old girl! That's amazing!"

© Instagram Sharon shared a glimpse of her latest artwork, posing in nothing but a t-shirt

The Basic Instinct star is one of several celebrities, such as Pierce Brosnan, James Franco, and Seth Rogen, who have gone public with their love for painting, who debuted her first solo gallery this March.

Her exhibition, titled Shedding, exhibited her love for art, which she took up during the Covid-19 lockdowns, and it all immediately clicked.

Describing the heartbreaking pandemic period, she told The Art Newspaper: "I lost my family – my film family – I lost my personal family, many members of my family died. My brother had a heart attack and his 11-month-old son died of crib death; my godmother died, and my grandmother died."

© Instagram The actress dove deep into painting during the Covid-19 lockdown

She described learning painting as a child from her aunt, although lost touch with art when she began acting, while devoting her free time to visiting museums around the world.

Of picking up a brush again during lockdown, she told the outlet: "I bought real brushes and I started to regain my control, my brush movements. I painted and painted and painted, and I refound myself. I refound my heart. I refound my center."

© Getty Images The star debuted her solo exhibition this March, titled "Shedding"

While she started painting in her bedroom, as her love for it grew, she set up a studio in her home and now paints nearly every day.

Sharon also emphasized that it was a way of rebelling against the system and Hollywood machine that told her to "stay in your lane," touching on the way she'd been typecast as the femme fatale sex symbol once Basic Instinct came out in 1992.

© Instagram "I painted and painted and painted, and I refound myself. I refound my heart. I refound my center."

"How do you know this isn't my lane?" she asserted. "How do you know that painting isn't my real lane?"