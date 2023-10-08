Kelly Clarkson rocks very different new look that sparks reaction

Kelly Clarkson is back and better than ever! The singer and pop sensation, 41, is making her big return in more ways than one, and looks as incredible as ever doing so.

Kelly shared a new video on her Instagram announcing that she would be featured in music app Audacy's "We Can Survive" concert tour on October 14 at Prudential Center, New Jersey.

In a video promoting the show, she asked fans to stop by the event and check out some of the incredible performers, also including Maroon 5 and OneRepublic, and her outfit of choice wowed fans.

Kelly appeared in the clip wearing a pair of brown corduroy overalls with a white and blue tee, a departure from her penchant for waist-cinching fit and flare dresses.

However, fans welcomed the new, more relaxed look, leaving comments like: "The AUDACITY to look that good in corduroy overalls," and: "These overalls though!"

A third added: "Looking goooood Kelly!" and a fourth also gushed: "Kelly I love your new look, working on yourself," and a fifth commented: "You look great Kelly!! I wish I could pull off corduroy overalls as well as you!!!"

Days after the Audacy concert, though, Kelly is making another return of a much bigger kind, with her NBC talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, finally returning for a fifth season on October 16 following the end of the WGA strike.

What's more, this is the first season of the show to film completely from its new home in New York City, as season five moves from Los Angeles to the Big Apple.

"We're back y'all! All-new episodes begin Monday Oct. 16 from our new home in NYC!" the post with a new promo image read, and fans were thrilled.

One commented: "YES! I'm missing the show and the Kellyoke!" while another said: "Yayyyyyyyyyy. Fall can OFFICIALLY start now. Thank you for waiting and honoring those that work with you!!" and a third added: "Never been more excited about a talk show coming back in my life!!!! The queen is back y'all!"

Another celebrity-fronted talk show, The Drew Barrymore Show, returns for a new season on the same day, although is facing some resistance due to the departure of several of their head writers (which you can read more about here).

© Getty Images The talk show is returning for a milestone fifth season

In a statement when the news of the fifth season moving to 30 Rock was announced, Kelly gushed: "I'm so excited to start our fifth season at the iconic 30 Rock. There is such a unique energy and creative spirit that comes with filming in New York City. Y'all ready?"

The news was confirmed back in May, and NBCUniversal reps stated that brand new studio space was being created for the show at the iconic 30 Rock alongside late night staples like Saturday Night Live and the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

© Getty Images This is the first time the show will be filmed completely in New York City

Kelly's two kids with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock, nine-year-old River and seven-year-old Remington, have presumably moved to the city with their mom as well.

