Glenn Close turns heads with new look – famous friends react

Glenn Close may be one of the most respected actors in Hollywood, but those who know her are familiar with her penchant for letting loose and not taking herself too seriously.

The veteran actress, 76, took to her Instagram to show off just that with a selfie of herself out and about in SoHo with none other than her beloved dog, Pip the Havanese.

In the photo, the two posed side by side wearing matching wide-rimmed sunglasses, with Pip's a more elaborate kind with brown shading on the frame.

Glenn also looked quite smart in her black blazer and accompanying button down, a dapper new look for the star, and captioned the photo in her dog's voice, writing: "It's me, Pip, at Balthazar in Soho with my human...mine are better!"

Mariska Hargitay took to the comments section to write: "You're getting closer!" with a heart emoji, while Selma Blair and Tatum O'Neal posted a slew of heart emojis as well. Diane Warren simply gushed: "TWINS!!"

A fan commented: "Really loving this photo, y’all look great!" while another wrote: "Two icons!" and a third simply quipped: "Pip is hip."

© Instagram Glenn and her dog Pip showed off their dapper new look

Pip has his own Instagram page, where he is described as the actor's "only son" as well as: "Excellent nose. International traveler. Student of the human condition. Fetch artist and mini-ball catcher extraordinaire!"

Glenn is extremely fond of her dog and is a noted dog-lover, having also brought Pip on several red carpets and public events with her as well.

In fact, back in 2019, Pip notably made a high-profile appearance at the Film Independent Spirit Awards, not just on the carpet but also during the main show.

Glenn won the award for Best Female Lead for her Oscar-nominated turn in The Wife, and as she walked up on stage to accept the trophy, she signaled for Pip to join her, which he obediently did.

"Hope you don't mind that Pippy came up with me, he's my date," she told a very enthusiastic crowd. At one point, as she tried to give her speech, it was clear that the audience was more invested in Pip's wandering gaze.

As he trotted around the stage, Glenn stopped to adoringly look at him, and said: "What's better than that?" as she motioned to Pip.

© Getty Images Pip made a memorable appearance at the 2019 Film Independent Spirit Awards

He then started rolling around on the stage, and Glenn joked: "I brought him up for this very reason…it's called in the moment."

Glenn told People on the carpet at the time about bringing Pip (whose full name is "Sir Pippin of Beanfield") as her date for the awards show.

© Getty Images He joined his mom onstage during her acceptance speech and stole the spotlight

"It's a long day away from him and I'm not from here," she said of the ceremony, took place in Santa Monica, California. "I wasn't too sure what the deal would be where I'm saying. So I said, 'Well, he'll just come with me.'"

