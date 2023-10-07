Michelle Keegan is the ultimate Bond girl as she reveals sculpted physique in white bikini

Michelle Keegan is living her best life in Dubai! Since jetting off to the United Emirates this week, the Brassic star and her husband Mark Wright, have been enjoying some quality time together – and giving us major holiday envy.

© Instagram Michelle Keegan sported a white three-piece bikini

After getting settled into life at the five star Atlantis Royal Hotel, Michelle, 36, shared some updates from her travels, and it looks like she's heading to the pool. Taking to Instagram on Friday, the actress posted a jaw-dropping photo of her latest bikini look, and she was giving off major Bond girl vibes.

Rocking a bright white three piece with gold accents, unlike other bikinis, Michelle's included a coordinating beach skirt that cinches in at the waist. "Oh she's cute," the actress wrote in the caption.

© Instagram The actress has been staying at the Atlantis Royal Hotel in Dubai

Prior to her post, Michelle revealed that she'd stopped by Nobu by the Beach – a refined pool and beach club at her hotel. The epitome of luxury, it's hardly surprising that Michelle and Mark have chosen the Atlantic Royal Hotel for their stay.

Soaring 43 storeys high, the lavish retreat boasts signature penthouses, as well as classic rooms and suites, some of which include walk-in wardrobes and dressing rooms.

Since touching down in Dubai, Michelle has unveiled some seriously chic holiday outfits, and fans were totally blown away by one of her latest evening looks.

Resembling a real-life princess, Michelle twirled in a sheer chiffon skirt, which cascaded in baby blue ruffles. Adding a simple white crop top with spaghetti straps, the Coronation Street alum swept her brunette locks into a low ponytail.

As for her accessories, Michelle sported a sparkling pair of silver earrings, strappy stilettos and the dreamiest bag we've ever seen! The cornflour blue accessory, which was cut as a square silhouette, featured a house design that had been piped onto the front for added visual interest. The actress wrote on her Instagram story: "Still not over how cute this bag is'" and we couldn't agree with her more.

This isn't the first time Michelle's holiday wardrobe has caught our eye. The actress was seen in a stunning strappy bikini during an Italian getaway with her husband in August and sent fans into a frenzy with a gorgeous yellow-to-orange ombre maxi dress.

And of course, who could forget the attention Michelle's natural beachy curls received whilst on holiday in Bali in September in an understated chocolate brown bikini? Or the gorgeous tan beach shirt she sported in Turks and Caicos.

© Instagram Mark revealed the incredible views from the pool at their hotel

Michelle's husband Mark, 36, has also been sharing photos of their idyllic romantic getaway in Dubai. Posting a photo of the breathtaking views from the hotel pool, the caption read: "Unbelievable place, blows my mind every time!! @atlantistheroyal #dubai #royal #atlantis."