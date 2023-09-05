Seal and Heidi Klum's daughter Leni reunites with famous dad as he pays emotional tribute

Seal and Heidi Klum's oldest daughter Leni, 19, flew the nest last year to attend college in New York City - and her mom and dad both miss!

However, this week, the Kiss from a Rose hitmaker was reunited with his oldest child during a trip to the city, which coincided with attending the US Open.

The doting dad enjoyed every moment of being with Leni, and shared a lovely picture of the pair of them together posing in the streets near SoHo, alongside a heartfelt tribute.

VIDEO: Seal makes an unexpected confession about his children

The Crazy singer wrote: "In NY with the young woman who changed my life for the better 19yrs ago. Thank you Leni for making me a better person."

Leni was touched by the sweet message, and wrote back: "So cute! i love you papa." Leni looked stylish dress in an oversized T-shirt and baggy cargo pants, while Seal looked dapper in a shirt, blazer and shorts.

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with many observing just how close the pair were. "What a beautiful family you have made! Congratulations to Leni," one wrote, while another replied: "So much love in this photo! Have a wonderful time together!" A third added: "Seal you are such a great dad."

Leni had appeared in another post on Seal's Instagram over the weekend, this time showing her support for the singer.

© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin Seal with daughter Leni on the red carpet

The model was pictured wearing some merchandise, including a white Seal bucket hat, to promote her dad's upcoming tour dates.

He wrote: "Tour merch is now online, and 25% off!! Tag me in your pics and I’ll repost! Link in my bio."

© Photo: Getty Images Seal has a close bond with his four children - pictured with daughter Leni

Seal and Leni have a very strong bond, and Seal met ex-wife Heidi when she was just two weeks pregnant with Leni. He went on to officially adopt Leni, whose biological father is Italian businessman Flavio Briatore.

During a red carpet appearance with Leni in 2021 for the premiere of The Harder They Fall, Seal had the sweetest words to say about his daughter.

© Gregg DeGuire Seal and Heidi Klum co-parent their four children

He told Entertainment Tonight of their close bond: "It's always been like this, from the day I met your mother. She [Heidi] was two weeks pregnant with this beautiful woman. We have always had this bond." Seal and Heidi split in 2012 and their divorce was finalized in 2014.

Seal adopted Leni when she was a baby

The former couple co-parent Henry, 17, Johan, 16, and Lou, 13. The hitmaker had previously spoken about co-parenting with the German model in a less positive light.

He told US Weekly: "It can be challenging. It requires teamwork. If you are a team, if both parents are a team, then it's really easy and that's not a real challenge at all… But you have to be a team. And if you're not a team, then it can all fall to pieces."

