Pregnant Oti Mabuse looks breathtaking in bump-skimming cape dress and hot pink heels

Former Strictly star Oti Mabuse turned heads on Saturday in a gorgeous, bump-skimming white midi dress.

In snapshots shared to Instagram, the 33-year-old dancer could be seen posing up a storm in an ornate, mirrored bathroom whilst rocking a statement dress complete with exposed seams and a billowing cape which elegantly cascaded around her shoulders.

WATCH: Oti Mabuse shows off blossoming bump in gorgeous powder blue dress

For an added pop of colour, the mother-to-be teamed her striking garment with a pair of hot pink platform heels which did well to accentuate her toned legs.

As for hair and makeup, Oti injected some glamour with a seriously sleek high ponytail and a touch of natural-looking makeup. Gorgeous!

© Instagram The former Strictly pro sweetly cradled her growing baby bump

"Ola all the way from Spain, hosting the WDSF GRANDSLAM LATIN AND BALLROOM CHAMPIONSHIPS… (absolutely freaking out) starts at 19:15 will put link in instastories!!!! Let's dance," the star noted in her caption.

Oti's fans and friends raced to the comments section to share their delight, with one writing: "YES QUEEN!!!! Will be watching [heart-eye emoji] you look INCREDIBLE," while another chimed in: "You look fabulous [pink flower emoji]. Pregnancy definitely agrees with you… THOSE SHOES… WOW."

A third noted: "You look glorious! Wishing you a great night" and a fourth sweetly added: "Wow Oti, you are absolutely fabulous! You look stunning and glowing and all the great words, but to be doing and being all these things while pregnant and rocking those shoes just takes motherhood to a new level!!! Incredible."

© Instagram Oti looked flawless in her statement dress

The former two-time champion revealed her joyous baby news back in August. At the time, she and her husband Marius shared a precious image alongside the words: "Our 'yes' year is getting better and better and so is our little family. We feel finally ready and excited to share our wonderful news.

"This is new for us, scarier than swimming with sharks, jumping off cliffs or even swinging from bridges but the best news we could have ever asked for."

© Getty Marius and Oti said "I do" in 2014

She went on to say: "We love our little bundle of joy so much already… and can't wait to see what our future will now look like as family of 3 plus Leo it's been a beautiful journey so far with close friends and family and nearly over, but we have learnt a lot along the way… Christmas is about to get even louder #babyontheway #firstborn #bundleofjoy."

Oti's glamorous snaps of her growing bump come after the star opened up about her Strictly exit. During an appearance on the All Change podcast, Oti candidly explained how she struggled behind the scenes and had days where she'd be crying in the shower.

Touching on her experience, she said: "Luckily my husband again has been an amazing person who has seen the dark days, the days where I’m in the shower crying with my clothes on because it’s so hard and it’s so overwhelming.

© Getty Oti quit Strictly Come Dancing in 2022

"He's seen me not eat, he's seen me overeat, he's seen me struggle with not being able to get the best out of someone. He's seen me having to deal with interesting personalities."

She went on to say: "So, he's the person that's seen the behind the scenes at the point where I'd got to where I was like, 'I think I'm finished.' He was like, 'Yeah, I think there's this new thing that's got a fire in your stomach. When you're hosting or talking to people you're a completely different person.'"