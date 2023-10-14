Strictly's Claudia Winkleman surprises in vampy dress of dreams – and wow

Strictly season is in full swing – and so is Claudia Winkleman's ever-evolving style! The 51-year-old presenter knocked it out of the park once again with her ultra-cool look for Week Four of the BBC programme.

WATCH: Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly's Strictly style rules

Joining co-host Tess Daly out on the dancefloor, Claudia looked amazing in a little black dress. The A-line style, which featured three-quarter-length sleeves and a high neckline, gave off serious vampy vibes – and we're here for it.

© BBC Claudia stepped out in a timeless black dress

Adding a pop of colour to her outfit, Claudia accessorised with a gold statement bangle and bright fuchsia stilettos. Rocking her signature eyeliner and a nude lip, the mum-of-two looked so chic with her brunette tresses styled in beachy waves.

© BBC The presenter accessorised with bright fuchsia heels

Last weekend, the TV host looked delightful in a midnight black dress with a subtle peppering of silver sparkles. Giving her outfit du jour a unique twist, Claudia added a pair of eye-catching red satin heels, drawing the eye to her fancy footwear.

And the week before, Claudia stepped out of her muted palette comfort zone in a baby pink look. Sequins, skinny-fit trousers and ruched sleeves - the unexpected outfit was giving serious 80s vibes.

© Instagram Claudia (pictured with Tess) loves to add a unique twist to her look - check out her shoes!

Claudia's Strictly fashion comes courtesy of stylist Sinead McKeefry, who has worked with the popular presenter since 2006.

Sinead, who has styled Fearne Cotton since her Top of the Pops days, puts Claudia in the androgynous, effortlessly cool suits, jumpsuits and sharply tailoring she is known for.

© Instagram Claudia mixed things up earlier this series in a baby pink sparkly suit

RELATED: Claudia Winkleman's rare comment about 'rules' in private Kris Thykier marriage

Whether we're seeing a dose of Glitterball-inspired sparkle thanks to sequins and sky-high heels on Strictly or tweed and country chic vibes on The Traitors, we're into it.