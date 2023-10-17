Geri Halliwell-Horner looks flawless in skinny jeans for new home video

Geri Halliwell-Horner looked flawless in skinny jeans on Monday as she shared a sneak peek inside her palatial property.

Taking to Instagram, the former Spice Girl, 51, uploaded a clip of herself preparing a mug of zingy ginger tea. Whipping up her spiced concoction, Geri could be seen slicing up fresh ginger which she subsequently placed into a polka dot mug before adding plenty of hot water.

Take a look at some of Geri's most iconic outfits in the video below...

WATCH: Geri Horner's most iconic looks

For the wholesome home video, Geri looked her usual polished self in a pair of skinny white jeans and a ribbed cream knitted vest. She accentuated her features with lashings of mascara and a nude lip, and wore her luscious locks down loose around her shoulders.

Captioning the clip, the author quipped: "Ginger tea," followed by a winking emoji.

© Instagram The author shared a glimpse inside her kitchen

The star's fans and friends went wild in the comments section, with one writing: "Before I read the caption, I was like, wait a MINUTE is that GINGER?!?!?! [laughing face emoji] Ate and left no crumbs with this reel!!!!!" while another added: "[You] look amazing Geri," followed by a heart-eye emoji.

A third chimed in: "@gerihalliwellhorner you are adorable," and a fourth added: "You are SO PRECIOUS!!!"

Geri's head-to-toe white ensemble is reflective of her entire wardrobe. From her figure-flattering white swimsuits to her billowing cream dresses, the star almost exclusively wears white and cream hues.

© Instagram Geri always looks so stylish

In a recent interview with The Sunday Times Style, the mother-of-two delved into her idiosyncratic sense of style.

Geri told the publication that her choice to only wear one shade is the same as a CEO wearing a suit every day. "There's a power in covering up," she said. "I didn't realise that. I don't need to overshare."

© Getty Geri at Cannes film festival in 2023

It's been a whirlwind few months for Geri in light of the launch of her brand-new book called Rosie Frost & the Falcon Queen.

The star has been busy promoting her novel both here in the UK and across the pond in NYC. And last week, Geri pulled out all the stops for a very special celebration at the Tower of London.

© Getty Geri and Christian tied the knot in 2015

For the glitzy evening, the writer stuck to her trusty neutral colour palette and donned an elegant cream maxi dress complete with statement puff shoulders, long sleeves, a ruffled hem, daring thigh slits and a gorgeous, waist-cinching belt.

For some added pizzazz, meanwhile, Geri wore an oversized black bow in her golden tresses and donned a pair of beige heeled wedges.

© Getty Geri reunited with her former Spice Girl bandmate Emma Bunton

In photos shared to Instagram, the mother-of-five appeared in high spirits as she posed for a string of snaps with her hubby Christian Horner. Looking every inch the supportive husband, Christian looked dapper for the special occasion in a smart navy jacket, a crisp white shirt and a pair of dark jeans.

Geri's close friend and former bandmate, Emma Bunton, was also on hand to offer support. In sweet snaps, the singers appeared overjoyed as they beamed for the camera and exchanged a warm hug. Ultimate friendship goals!