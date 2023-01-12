Geri Horner looks amazing in striking crop top for special memory Geri Horner had a special message for her Spice Girls co-star

Geri Horner has always been a fashion icon – who can forget her United Kingdom mini dress – and on Thursday she relived some past hits for a special reason.

As her Spice Girls co-star Melanie C – aka Sporty Spice – marked her 49th birthday, Geri relived some of their best moments together. The star shared three images of her and her co-star including one of them embracing while Geri was rocking a blonde hairdo, but it was her second outfit that really grabbed attention.

Showing her love of white extended into the past, Geri was wearing a knotted crop top that highlighted her toned physique.

She had accessorised with a large necklace that stretched down past her chest and a pair of sunglasses that rested upon her flame-red hair, which had streaks of blonde.

Her final photo played into Mel C's persona as they embraced after watching a football match.

Geri had a special message for her friend

In her caption, she shared: "Happy Birthday @melaniecmusic - hope you have a fantastic day! 'If you put two and two together, you will see what our friendship is for' xxx."

Fans flocked to the comments, as one said: "Definitely my two favorite Spice," and a second added: "Beautiful sisterhood."

A third shared: "Sexiest girl in the world then. X we want ginger back asap xx," and a fourth commented: "Two beautiful inspirational women, then and now! Happy Birthday to Sporty Spice!"

The singer is a fashion icon

Geri's fashion always gets fans talking and at the beginning of the year she channelled her inner Bond girl as she posed in a white bikini.

Geri, otherwise known as 'Ginger Spice' in her singing career, accessorised with a delicate heart necklace and a lovely pearl headband as she smiled at the camera, looking happy and relaxed on an exotic beach.

Husband Christian captioned the shot: "Looking forward to 2023 - Happy New Year. Thanks for all your support during 2022."

