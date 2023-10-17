Amanda Holden is a chic snow queen in striking ensemble

Amanda Holden never ceases to amaze us with her stylish looks and as temperatures began to plummet across the United Kingdom, the Heart Radio presenter decided to go for a thematic approach for her outfit.

In a series of photos on her Instagram Stories, Amanda channelled a snow queen in an all-white ensemble, consisting of a woollen jacket with a golden zipper, a chic white skirt and matching pair of boots, choosing to stand with her hands on her hips as she posed up a storm inside the Heart Radio studios.

WATCH: Amanda Holden wows in all-white outfit

Amanda noted how "snug" her outfit was as she walked fans through the look, while also addressing the current 'heated' debate across the UK as to whether it's time to put the heating on.

The 52-year-old explained: "I've put a lovely gorgeous jumper on this morning. This is from Michael Kors, it's got this lovely zip thing, so when I feel too warm, I can unzip it which is gorgeous."

© Instagram Amanda showed off her stunning outfit

The mum-of-two continued: "This very pretty satiny skirt is from Pretty Lavish, goes really really well, that will see me through the winter as well with maybe longer jumpers. And these cute little boots are from Karen Millen."

Amanda also teased the upcoming second series of her show with close friend Alan Carr, revealing that she would be spending a busy day recording voiceovers for the upcoming programme.

© Instagram Amanda looked so stylish in her look

The star truly had her fashion credentials on full display last week as she attended the Attitude Awards alongside close friend Alan Carr, where she blew fans away in four truly showstopping looks.

Dancing onto the red carpet at London's iconic Camden Roundhouse, the Britain's Got Talent judge started her night in a billowing satin gown from Celia Kritharioti, complete with a fitted bodice and a mini skirt.

© Instagram Amanda always has the best work outfits

She then touched upon the movie of the year in a fabulous candy pink latex mini dress, fingerless pink gloves and a mini beret, giving us her best Barbie impersonation.

Amanda's third look of the night was a dramatic feathered gown from David Koma that featured a keyhole neckline, a bodice and an asymmetrical hem embellished with plumes of feathers.

© Dave Benett Amanda wowed with several looks at the Attitude Awards

Saving the best for last, Amanda rocked another daring dress from David Koma. This final look was made up of a cobalt blue bandeau and mini skirt layered with a cage of twisted rope.

