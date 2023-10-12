Amanda Holden is plastic fantastic in latex Barbie dress everyone missed - and wait 'til you see her hat

Amanda Holden was the definition of a style chameleon on Wednesday night as she debuted not one, but four spellbinding outfits to co-host the Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awards 2023 with her close friend, Alan Carr.

Dancing onto the red carpet at London's iconic Camden Roundhouse, the Britain's Got Talent judge started her night in a billowing satin gown from Celia Kritharioti.

Complete with a fitted bodice, sweetheart neckline and an ultra-mini skirt adorned with a frothy train in a midnight black hue, Amanda's daring dress, styled by Karl Willet, was hailed as "breathtaking" by fans on Instagram.

© Getty Amanda Holden wore a billowing black dress to host the Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awards at the Roundhouse in London.

Later, the Heart Radio star channelled her inner Barbie as she transformed herself into a plastic fantastic replica of the famous Mattel doll.

Rocking a candy pink latex mini dress, fingerless pink gloves and a mini beret, the blonde beauty slipped into fuschia heels from Valentino to complete her look.

Amanda's third look of the night was a dramatic feathered gown from David Koma. Complete with a keyhole neckline, silhouette-skimming bodice and an asymmetrical hem embellished with plumes of feathers, the 52-year-old TV star was labelled as "iconic" by fans in the comments of her Instagram post.

© Instagram Amanda's third look of the night was an asymmetrical feathered gown

Last, but not least, the mother-of-two rocked another daring dress from David Koma. Featuring a cobalt blue bandeau and mini skirt layered with a cage of twisted rope, Amanda's red carpet-ready ensemble was worthy of the Met Gala.

"This is insane," quipped a fan on Instagram, as another wrote: "ARE YOU JOKING," in disbelief as Amanda's Hollywood-esque glamour.

© Dave Benett Amanda looked electrifying in a colbalt blue dress from David Koma

Amanda was in seriously star-studded company at the awards, which saw 12 awards presented to LGBTQ stars, friends, and allies in front of a glittering audience.

The likes of TikTok star Dylan Mulvaney, Strictly Come Dancing's Layton Williams and This Morning's Rylan Clark were in attendance at the empowering awards ceremony.