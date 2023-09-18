Holly Willoughby amps it up in leather mini skirt and autumnal heeled boots

This Morning star Holly Willoughby resurrected her signature autumn style trend on Monday as she returned to the ITV daytime show rocking a pair of chunky heeled boots.

The mother-of-three, 42, kicked off the week beside co-host Craig Doyle. Serving up a mix-and-match high street and designer ensemble, Holly was styled in a ruffled pink blouse from & Other Stories, a vampy leather mini skirt from Massimo Dutti, and chic heeled leather boots from Maje.

© Instagram Holly Willoughby rocked a frilled blouse and leather mini skirt on This Morning

The TV star styled her choppy blonde bob in natural waves, adding a rosy pink lip, fluttery lashes and a peachy-toned blush to highlight her glowing complexion.

© Shutterstock Holly's leather skirt looked incredible with her pink ruffled blouse

Holly’s fans couldn’t get enough of her autumnal look, rushing to the comments of her Instagram post to share the love for the bold leather accents in her outfit.

"Absolutely gorgeous Holly, love your boots," wrote a fan, as another gushed: "Always on point… especially those boots."

"What a magnificent leather skirt!" chimed in a third fan.

GET THE LOOK

Holly’s dotted pink blouse with a square neckline panel and layered, frilled detailing is a romantic choice for any season. We’d layer it over white shorts in the summer, or style it with wide-leg trousers on cooler days.

If you’re looking to amp up your winter wardrobe with a leather mini like Holly’s, this £25 A-line mini skirt is a must-have from Marks & Spencer.

The Dancing on Ice host declared she was officially ready for autumn when she showed off some of her favourite new season Marks & Spencer pieces earlier this month. Looking as stylish as ever, Holly took to Instagram to share a snap of herself wearing a fitted leather mini skirt, styled with a chunky roll-neck jumper and an oversized checked blazer to complete the look.

The M&S ambassador wrote: "The sun might be out, but waking up early this morning I noticed it was definitely darker outside! The season is changing and that means it's nearly roll-neck season. Keep an eye out for my top autumn picks this year."