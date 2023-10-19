Victoria Beckham looks unbelievable with loose waves at fashion launch

Victoria Beckham is everywhere right now, thanks to her major hit documentary, Beckham, alongside husband and former England footballer David Beckham. But let's not forget the reason we fell in love with VB in the first place - her incredible sense of style.

The fashion designer and former Spice Girl, 49, has taken to Instagram looking effortlessly chic in the most glamorous black dress, the latest addition to her eponymous line. Her long brunette hair was styled in effortless waves and she looked seriously stunning in the new photograph.

WATCH: Victoria Beckham celebrates 24 years of marriage to David Beckham

© Instagram Victoria Beckham rocked the black dress and fishnet ensemble

The mother-of-four was seen lounging looking uber cool on an olive green velvet chaise longue in an urban brick space in New York City, with added glamorous touches like the mood lighting created by ochre lampshades, where the entrepreneur was celebrating Victoria Beckham Beauty and VB Fragrance.

The dress was part of a sleek black ensemble and was a midi length with billowing elbow-length sleeves. The piece, which Victoria said is from her new VBAW23 collection, featured a plunging V-neck and she upped the ante by pairing the gown with black fishnet tights.

The shoes, which the designer says are available on her website and her flagship store on London's Dover Street, feature a sharp pointed peep-toe and a deep platform for added height. Love VB's look? We've tracked down the exact dress online - you're welcome.

The docuseries star is seen looking effortless next to a black leather clutch with gold hardware which Victoria teased will be part of an upcoming release.

© Alex Moss Victoria Beckham is known for her all black looks

Gone are the days of VB's choppy bob as we see her in a softer hairstyle she has rocked of late - a flowing down-do with loose waves.

Fans were quick to show Victoria their appreciation for her most recent look. One user commented: "Magnifique Victoria" while another called her a "classy lady".

© GOFF PHOTOS Victoria and David Beckham wowed as always

Victoria is no stranger to a midi dress. She caught our eye recently stepping out in for a romantic date night with husband David, 48, at Fasano restaurant in New York. She was seen in a blood-red satin dress in the same flowing fit as the black number on our radar.

The red dress had oversized white flowers printed on the skirt and styled it with the same platform heels but in red and again, opted for fishnets to complete the look.

© Instagram Victoria Beckham in Paris in September

Victoria has also recently revisited some of her iconic looks as she looks back at her and David's early years in the Netflix hit show. She recalled the daring purple dress she married David in 1999 and of course, who could forget her second wedding dress - the satin corseted Vera Wang gown?

© Netflix The Beckhams got married at Luttrellstown Castle

In more recent times she has gone for simple yet chic looks like the black dress ensemble. The star wore a clean white trouser suit to the Beckham premiere with clear heels and a black toe and tied her long brunette locks into a low ponytail.

© Getty Harper Beckham, David Beckham and Victoria Beckham attended the Netflix 'Beckham' UK Premiere

It is clear her sense of style has rubbed off on her 12-year-old daughter Harper. She has been spotted with her dad and older brother Cruz, 18, in a stunning white midi dress and matching quilted mules at Paris Fashion Week earlier this year.

© Getty Harper looked angelic in a white gown alongside dad David

DISCOVER: What is the Victoria Beckham diet? Grilled fish, greens, and the one meal she's eaten daily for 25 years

Looking effortlessly stylish is something we have come to expect from Victoria but that doesn't mean that we don't revel in a new look, especially one where she wears fishnets in such a modern cool way.