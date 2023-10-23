AGT's Sofia Vergara, 51, showcases incredible physique in $30 Walmart jeans after hot date with surgeon

America's Got Talent host Sofía Vergara recently showcased her Sofia 'Marisol' blue jeans - an affordable yet chic product under her Walmart brand.

Although currently available in black, priced under $30, the jeans have caused quite a stir. The 51-year-old actress took to social media, boasting a following of 55.3M, to share a mirror selfie, modeling these jeans from one of her opulent Beverly Hills mansion's 11 bathrooms - a property she listed for $18M in June.

Recent changes in her personal life have seen Sofía transitioning to a new chapter. Following her separation from Joe Manganiello, with whom she had been together for seven years, Sofía is now exploring the world of dating again.

Recent snaps caught her dining in Beverly Hills with Justin Saliman, a prosperous orthopedic surgeon.

© Instagram Sofia showcases her $30 Walmart jeans

Justin, a divorced father-of-two, added significant wealth to his name after the successful sale of his company, Ceterix Orthopedics, for a staggering $105million.

Musically, Sofía's beauty was lyrically captured by three-time Grammy winner Bad Bunny in his track Monaco.

Sofia models her new jeans at her lavish home

He sang praises about her beauty, leading to her gracious response on Instagram, "Mas lindo eres tu," which translates to "You're more beautiful than you."

Bad Bunny, currently in a romantic relationship with Kendall Jenner, gave a captivating performance of the track on NBC's Saturday Night Live.

© Getty Sofia Vergara's coral outfit wowed fans

Life has also been eventful for Joe, Sofía's ex-husband. TMZ reports that the 46-year-old has been "casually dating" Caitlin O'Connor, 33, since early August.

As they navigate their separation, Joe has enlisted the services of renowned divorce attorney Laura Wasser. The couple's separation is slated as July 2, and interestingly, Joe has been granted custody of their beloved Chihuahua, Bubbles.

Sofia Vergara and two friends enjoyed a meal to remember at Dante

A point of contention during their marriage was their differing views on expanding their family.

While Joe was keen on children, Sofía was content with her son, Manolo, whom she had with her high school love, Joe Gonzalez, in a marriage that lasted from 1991 to 1993.

This divergence in their desire for children is surprising, especially considering Sofía's past legal battle with ex-fiancé Nick Loeb over their frozen embryos.

© Getty Joe Manganiello and Sofi­a Vergara attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

On the professional front, Sofía's star continues to shine brightly. Fans are eagerly awaiting her new role in the Netflix series Griselda, which she will both executive produce and star in.

Premiering on January 25, the six-episode series, directed by Andrés Baiz, will see her step into the shoes of the infamous Colombian cartel leader, Griselda Blanco.

Known by many monikers - the Cocaine Grandmother, the Black Widow, and the Queen of Narco-Trafficking, Griselda's reign ended tragically when she was killed in 2012 at the age of 69.