Carol Vorderman is a daring vision as she displays incredible physique in skintight outfit

Carol Vorderman is no stranger to a risque outfit and the This Morning presenter demonstrated that on Saturday as she put her curves on full display with her latest ensemble.

The popular presenter posed in a slinky blue shirt that she tucked into a pair of skintight denim jeans, completing her outfit with a pair of turquoise knee-high boots. The star looked absolutely ravishing in her look as she shared a selfie in the outfit with her beach-blonde hair stretching down her shoulders while she kept her makeup natural.

WATCH: Carol Vorderman showcases gym-honed figure in skintight workout outfit

Carol posted the image ahead of her BBC Radio Wales show, and she encouraged her followers to get involved by giving them a small challenge. "QUESTION for your Mention on my show today. @edgamblecomedy is one of my guests today talking about his new book," she penned.

"In honour of his podcast OFF MENU, and for your mention on the show, tell me... For a Dream Menu, what food or dish would you absolutely include...and...which food can't you stand (I hate pickled onions....yuk)? Tell me in comments below xx. Tune in BBC RADIO WALES on @bbcsounds....to hear your story from 1130-2pm."

© Instagram Carol's outfit was one of her best

Although plenty of fans shared their thoughts in the comments, many were distracted by how beautiful the 62-year-old was looking in her photo. One said: "You look great in everything you wear, Carol. I'll be listening in today."

A second added: "Hi Carol, you look fabulous!!" while a third shared: "You're looking beautiful this fine morning," and a fourth said: "You are so beautiful, I love your hair."

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Carol always looks stunning

The star recently got her followers in the mood for Halloween as she promoted a Halloween-themed event for The Maths Factor, her online maths-learning programme that is aimed towards children.

Carol looked incredible in the cartoon horns that she had paired with a button-up shirt that showed off some of the presenter's beautiful curves. Her beach-blonde hair was styled in wavy tresses and she looked very glam with a neutral makeup palette.

Carol got into a spooky mood

In her caption, she penned: "FREE SPOOKY MATHS ADVENTURE. I've got my little devil's horns on today to tell you about my FREE @themathsfactorbypearson Spooky Adventure for all children age 3-12. It's sweet and fun and children love it. Try it. Link in bio."

Carol continued: "It's so important to give children confidence in numbers and our little online school does just that. It's colourful and it works...inc lessons from Aunty Carol. All geared to a child's school year, simple to use. We were very proud to make our full school FREE during that first lockdown (subscription is about £1 a week) for around HALF A MILLION children for many months. Very proud of that."

© Instagram The star has a popular show on BBC Wales

Fans were quick to congratulate the 62-year-old, as one said: "Sounds great!! When I was teaching primary school children, I used your ideas for inspiration ..children loved them!"

SEE: Carol Vorderman floors fans in curve-hugging dress with the most amazing detailing

MORE: Carol Vorderman inundated with support as she shares major announcement about her daughter

A second complimented: "You are absolutely gorgeous, love you," while a third added: "Oh Carol, I am but a fool. You look amazing with horns," while a fourth shared: "You've brightened up this misty morning, Carol."