Carol Vorderman is a goddess in figure-flattering dress for special outing

Carol Vorderman looked sensational on Wednesday evening as the former Countdown star attended a memorial for her close friend, Paul O'Grady, and she looked stunning in her outfit.

Carol had opted for a slender black dress that showed off her hourglass physique as she joined other attendees including Alan Carr, Celie Imrie, Gaby Roslin and Ed Miliband MP. The star looked gorgeous in her long-sleeved outfit as she posed with a hand on her hip, while wearing her signature blonde locks down and having a muted face of makeup.

The memorial was held at the Bloomsbury Ballroom, seven months after the iconic comedian and drag queen unexpectedly passed away at the age of 67.

During the service, Paul's husband, Andre Portasio gave a moving speech, while comedian Julian Clary read a eulogy for the late comic, which had everyone in the room laughing. There was also a message from Queen Camilla, that was read out by Celia.

© James Veysey/Shutterstock Carol was gorgeous in figure-skimming outfit

Clips from many of Paul's shows like the Love of Dogs and The Lily Savage Show were also played in the star's memory.

The comedian's death was announced on 29 March in a statement shared by Andre, which read: "It is with great sadness that I inform you that Paul has passed away unexpectedly but peacefully yesterday evening. He will be greatly missed by his loved ones, friends, family, animals and all those who enjoyed his humour, wit and compassion. I know that he would want me to thank you for all the love you have shown him over the years."

© James Veysey/Shutterstock Carol joined a star-studded guest like

According to Malcolm Prince, the producer of Paul's radio show, the star spent his last day laughing and surrounded by his "beloved dogs".

Sharing an emotional statement on X, he wrote "I'm heartbroken. Yesterday afternoon, I popped around to Paul's for a good old catch-up. Surrounded by his beloved dogs, he was laughing, smiling, and full of life. He was so proud of 'Annie', so happy to be back on Boom Radio, and he was looking forward to so many new projects.

© Getty Images Paul passed away in March

"And now he's gone. I can't believe it. We have lost a unique talent - and I've lost a dear friend. We were all lucky to have Paul in our lives. My heart goes out to Andre, Paul's family, and friends. Oh how I'Il miss him."

Carol was also among the many stars that paid tribute to Paul at the time, writing: "Paul O'Grady. Already giving them raucous, ripping up the rulebook, mischief-making, calling it out, loving hell in heaven. Paul, what are we meant to do without you?"

© ITV The comedian was known for his love of dogs

Paul's funeral was held on 20 April and hundreds of fans lined the streets of Paul's hometown of Aldington in Kent as the late presenter's coffin travelled through the village in a horse-drawn carriage. The procession was led by Andre and their pet dog.

The star was laid to rest in a private ceremony featuring a touching tribute from numerous dogs from Battersea Dogs & Cats Home. In honour of the TV star's unwavering support of the animal home, the dogs formed a guard of honour.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Carol was close friends with Paul

Numerous stars such as Ronnie Wood, Alan Carr, Gaby Roslin, Jo Brand and Julian Clary were also in attendance to pay an emotional farewell to the TV icon.

