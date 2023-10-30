Michelle Keegan is a total vixen in daring power suit with a twist

Michelle Keegan is a constant source of fashion inspiration - and her latest Halloween-inspired look is certainly no exception.

In photos shared to Instagram at the weekend, the Brassic actress rocked a head-turning power suit with a trendy twist. Eschewing the blazer element, Michelle, 36, debuted a plunging black waistcoat which she teamed with a pair of elongating trousers with a flared hem. It-Girl perfection!

For an added dose of spooktacular glamour, Michelle spruced up her look with a black rose neck corsage, a dramatic black lace mask and a pair of heeled black sandals.

© Instagram The Our Girl actress donned an edgy, tailored waistcoat

In the beauty department, the Our Girl star appeared to embrace her natural waves and wore her chocolate tresses down loose. A radiant beauty blend completed her look, whilst a pop of pink lipstick added some vibrant colour to her monochromatic get-up.

© Instagram Michelle looked ultra-glamorous in head-to-toe black

Elsewhere in her Instagram carousel, Michelle included several photos from her jam-packed weekend. The brunette beauty appeared to enjoy spending quality time with her husband Mark Wright who featured among the snaps wearing a stylish bakerboy cap.

She also posted a picture of a delicious-looking Sunday roast complete with giant yorkshire puddings and crunchy roast potatoes.

"A weekend of bits & bobs, full of laughs & full bellies [heart, wine glass and pumpkin emoji]," Michelle noted in her caption.

© Instagram Mark and Michelle appeared to enjoy a wholesome weekend

Fans and friends flooded the comments section with a plethora of heartfelt compliments. Heaping praise on the actress, one follower gushed: "Stunning as always," while another remarked: "Great to see you three ladies out together at long last."

A third noted: "Stunning lady," and a fourth sweetly added: 'Absolutely beautiful," followed by a couple of red love hearts.

Mark and Michelle have been going from strength to strength ever since they first crossed paths back in 2012.

© Getty Images The loved-up couple said "I do" in 2015

After a whirlwind romance, TOWIE star Mark popped the question whilst holidaying in Dubai, and the couple went on to tie the knot in 2015.

Shortly after their engagement, Mark told the Mirror: "I've got now, for the first time in my life, what I've always wanted and what every boy dreams of – affection in a relationship, love, best friend, a girl I fancy… everything rolled into one."

The duo now live in a swanky, Essex megamansion complete with its very own outdoor swimming pool, home gym and an epic spa. Other features include a cosy cinema room, a chic dining area and a hosting space decked out with a bespoke bar.

Former Coronation Street star Michelle and reality stalwart Mark purchased the original Essex property for £1.3 million and had planning permission granted by Epping Council in July 2020.