Michelle Keegan knows how to turn a look and she proved just how glamorous she could be when she attended an event with husband Mark Wright on Saturday.

The pair were out in Dubai for the Grand Reveal Weekend at the Atlantis Hotel, where guests were treated to a myriad of culinary creations from world renowned chefs and even a set from Beyonce. Michelle pulled out all the stops for her look as she rocked the most gorgeous red mini dress that featured a v-neck design.

She added arm-length gloves that matched the colour of her red-hot look and carried a golden clutch bag with her, just to add to the ensemble's extravagance.

The striking fashion item highlighted her stunning physique, including her beautifully toned legs as she posed with her husband of seven years.

Mark also looked incredibly dapper for the outing, as he channelled his inner James Bond with a suave tuxedo.

Michelle is no stranger to a flawless look and earlier this month she wowed in a strapless black gown.

Michelle and Mark looked so glam

The Our Girl star, 35, was seen posing in the back of a car rocking a strapless back gown which featured an organza styled top and billowing layered skirt. The star's brunette tresses were styled into a low bun and soft waves cascading down the front of her face.

As for her makeup, she opted for a camera-ready look comprised of black eyeliner, lashings of nude lipstick and gentle brushes of warm bronzer.

Captioning the images, she joked: "Don't worry my coats in the boot." The actress also added a selection of elegant gold earrings to complete her perfect ensemble.

Mother-in-law Carol Wright was quick to rush in with a comment for her daughter-in-law and wrote: "Beautiful," alongside a red love heart emoji. Whilst others simply left: "beautiful" and countless heart emojis.

