Billie Eilish makes rare move of posing in low cut top in new photo

Billie Eilish, unveiled her collaboration with Gucci for their groundbreaking new campaign. As she posed in a minimalistic low cut white tank top, it wasn't just her fashion statement that caught the world's attention but also the renewed vision of Gucci under the creative guidance of Sabato De Sarno.

Steering away from tradition, Gucci’s newest line focuses on sustainability, with vegan trims made of animal-free materials like Demetra, certified hemp, and Econyl's recycled nylon.

"I am honoured to be part of Gucci’s evolution in rethinking tradition," Billie shared with Vogue. "It’s a new understanding, and one that isn’t afraid to evolve in a new direction, that truly matters to me."

This isn't Billie's first rendezvous with the brand. Earlier, she graced Gucci's eyewear campaign, described by the brand as: "In a mysterious narrative envisioned by Alessandro Michele, the singer-songwriter finds herself in the new distinctive styles from the Gucci Eyewear collection along a ride through the Hollywood Hills."

But Billie's journey, both personal and professional, isn't limited to fashion. In a candid confession, she reflected on her struggles with body image, revealing that the battle with her physical appearance was an emotional ordeal she had faced since her teenage years.

Opening up in a heart-touching interview with Vogue, Billie explained: "Going through my teenage years of hating myself and all that... A lot of it came from my anger towards my body, and how mad I was at how much pain it's caused me."

© Instagram Billie Eilish lounges in a bikini that shows off her tattoo in a photo shared on Instagram

However, understanding the realm of the fashion and entertainment industry and its standards, Billie expressed her mixed feelings. "I see people online, looking like I've never looked... I know the ins and outs of this industry, and what people actually use in photos, and I actually know what looks real can be fake."

In the same Vogue interview, she elegantly donned a sustainable Balmain ensemble and talked about her commitment to climate activism.

© Getty Images Billie Eilish attends the 11th Annual LACMA Art+Film Gala at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Humble in her approach, she stated: "I don't want to be parading around like, 'Look at me! I'm making a difference'... I just want to be making the difference and shutting the [expletive] about it." Billie's ethos extends beyond mere words. She is aware of the environmental impacts of the fashion industry and aims to make choices that align with her beliefs.

Discussing her interactions with other young activists, she noted the hope she feels for her generation, saying, "It was so thrilling to talk to people that share my beliefs and are so smart... They're my age and they're doing so much. It made me really, really, really hopeful."

© Getty Images Billie Eilish attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California.

Outside of environmental activism, Billie has been an influential voice in the political arena. She has candidly shared her opinions on significant issues, emphasizing the need for competent leadership that acknowledges systemic challenges like climate change, COVID, and societal inequalities.

She had also been vocal about her support for presidential nominee Joe Biden, asserting that "Donald Trump is destroying our country and everything we care about."