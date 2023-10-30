Geri Halliwell-Horner shows off incredible physique in waist-cinching skirt and towering heels

Geri Halliwell-Horner always looks flawless no matter the occasion, and her latest monochromatic look is certainly no exception.

Wrapping up against the chill, the former Spice Girl wowed in head-to-toe white at the weekend as she stepped out for an exciting event at Waterstones.

WATCH: Geri Horner's most iconic looks

For the special occasion, the 51-year-old, who is busy promoting her latest book called Rosie Frost and the Falcon Queen, donned a chic roll neck jumper studded with gold, military-style buttons.

She teamed her cosy knitwear with a fabulous, waist-cinching skirt and a chic stone-hued coat. Adding some extra va-va-voom, Geri elevated her autumnal outfit with a pair of towering black heels and some pearl stud earrings. Perfection!

Sharing a glimpse inside her visit, Geri noted in her caption: "It was epic @waterstones. People of the world."

She went on to list off a plethora of countries before rounding off her message with a nod to her latest book.

The star's fans and friends flooded the comments section with heartfelt compliments. One follower gushed: "My gosh you're more and more beautiful every day!" while a second added: "You were SHINING!!! I love seeing you so happy, you deserve all the BEST!!! Thank you for a dream evening, proud to support you and to be your fan!!"

© Shutterstock Geri always looks effortlessly stylish

A third remarked: "Such a great outfit [smiley emoji] I like that turtleneck on you," and a fourth quizzed: "Gorgeous but why ALWAYS white????"

The answer is a simple one. In a recent interview with The Sunday Times Style, the mother-of-two delved into her idiosyncratic sense of style and spoke about the logic behind her almost exclusively white wardrobe.

© Getty Images Geri at Cannes Film Festival in 2023

Geri told the publication that her choice to only wear one shade is the same as a CEO wearing a suit every day. "There's a power in covering up," she said. "I didn't realise that. I don't need to overshare."

It's been an incredibly exciting period for the singer who has been jet-setting around the globe promoting her new book which was released earlier this month.

Her book is a passion project inspired somewhat by her former bandmates. In a recent interview with Scary Mommy magazine, the flame-haired star opened up about how the story was inspired by her own life experiences.

© Getty Images Geri travelled across the pond to promote her new book

She even paid a special visit across the pond where spoke to US talk show host, Jimmy Fallon. For her rare TV appearance, Geri looked her usual polished self in a figure-flattering white mini dress and a pair of strappy white heels.

She secured her flowing auburn locks with a whimsical black ribbon and completed her look with a touch of radiance-boosting makeup.