Geri Halliwell-Horner shows off incredible physique in waist-cinching skirt and towering heels

Geri Halliwell-Horner always looks flawless no matter the occasion, and her latest monochromatic look is certainly no exception.
Wrapping up against the chill, the former Spice Girl wowed in head-to-toe white at the weekend as she stepped out for an exciting event at Waterstones.
For the special occasion, the 51-year-old, who is busy promoting her latest book called Rosie Frost and the Falcon Queen, donned a chic roll neck jumper studded with gold, military-style buttons.
She teamed her cosy knitwear with a fabulous, waist-cinching skirt and a chic stone-hued coat. Adding some extra va-va-voom, Geri elevated her autumnal outfit with a pair of towering black heels and some pearl stud earrings. Perfection!
Sharing a glimpse inside her visit, Geri noted in her caption: "It was epic @waterstones. People of the world."
She went on to list off a plethora of countries before rounding off her message with a nod to her latest book.
The star's fans and friends flooded the comments section with heartfelt compliments. One follower gushed: "My gosh you're more and more beautiful every day!" while a second added: "You were SHINING!!! I love seeing you so happy, you deserve all the BEST!!! Thank you for a dream evening, proud to support you and to be your fan!!"
A third remarked: "Such a great outfit [smiley emoji] I like that turtleneck on you," and a fourth quizzed: "Gorgeous but why ALWAYS white????"
The answer is a simple one. In a recent interview with The Sunday Times Style, the mother-of-two delved into her idiosyncratic sense of style and spoke about the logic behind her almost exclusively white wardrobe.
Geri told the publication that her choice to only wear one shade is the same as a CEO wearing a suit every day. "There's a power in covering up," she said. "I didn't realise that. I don't need to overshare."
It's been an incredibly exciting period for the singer who has been jet-setting around the globe promoting her new book which was released earlier this month.
Her book is a passion project inspired somewhat by her former bandmates. In a recent interview with Scary Mommy magazine, the flame-haired star opened up about how the story was inspired by her own life experiences.
She even paid a special visit across the pond where spoke to US talk show host, Jimmy Fallon. For her rare TV appearance, Geri looked her usual polished self in a figure-flattering white mini dress and a pair of strappy white heels.
She secured her flowing auburn locks with a whimsical black ribbon and completed her look with a touch of radiance-boosting makeup.