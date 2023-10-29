Billie Eilish poses in sheer tights and little black dress for sultry new photo

Billie Eilish continues to stun fans with her recent fashion statements, showing off her range of styles, from the form-fitting to the casual and comfy.

The singer-songwriter, 21, took to her Instagram with another one of her photo dumps, including pictures from her adventures with friends and family.

Making cameos in her newest compilation are Phoebe Bridgers, her brother Finneas, his girlfriend Claudia, and many more, and Billie's fashion was on its A-game as well.

Alongside cropped Misfits vests and polka-dotted headscarves, Billie also wore a little black dress with a lace apron that resembled a maid's costume.

She paired it with black sheer tights and pointed heels as she reclined on her bed, and while her face was obscured from view, her fairy tattoo on her hand gave her away.

"Weeeeeeeee," she simply captioned her latest post, and fans left enthusiastic comments like: "Maid outfit is giving me american horror story murder house vibes!!!!" and: "Queen of halloween," as well as: "Full pic of the Halloween costume when."

© Instagram Billie posed in her supposed Halloween costume

Many posited that Billie was dressed as Moira O'Hara, the housekeeper in American Horror Story: Murder House, played by Alexandra Breckenridge and Frances Conroy, who wears the same outfit with short red hair, similar to Billie's from the photo.

The "Bad Guy" singer has been sharing several snippets into her life recently, including a shot from her visit to Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights, in which she was surrounded by several zombified scarers while sporting the same Misfits tee.

"Aaaalways the best time @horrornights #universalhhn thank you for having us," she wrote, with fans quickly inundating the comments section with flame and heart emojis.

Her 110 million followers were left enthralled, however, when she finally shared the full first look at her glorious new back tattoo in one of her photo dumps.

The huge design featured intricate patterns which seemed reminiscent of artisanal henna and also anime-inspired swords, and it ran all the way from the top of her neck to her lower back in a photo taken right after getting the ink, in which she lay on the tattoo artist's table with her shirt off.

© Instagram Billie shared a photo from her visit to Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights

Fans left comments like: "TATTOO REVEAL OMFG," and: "That Back Tattoo," as well as: "Without words, this is incredible," plus: "Please show us the fully colored inversion of your tattoo as it looks absolutely killer."

Billie has mentioned being a lot more shy when it comes to showing off her more revealing ink. Based on prior interviews, she has a tattoo of her surname, Eilish, across her chest, the aforementioned three fairies on her hand, a large dragon tattoo running down her hip, plus the new one on her back.

© Instagram The singer finally showed her full massive back tattoo

She stated in a 2021 Vanity Fair interview that the fairies were from a "little fairy book I had growing up called 'Fairyopolis'. They're like my little guardian angel fairies."

