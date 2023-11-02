Amanda Holden is basically a supermodel as she showcases hourglass figure in waist-cinched outfit

Amanda Holden is no stranger to a ravishing look, always happy to share insights into her fashion with her adoring fanbase, and on Thursday, the Heart presenter wowed in another stunning outfit.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the 52-year-old resembled a supermodel as she showed off her stunning hourglass figure in a waist-cinched outfit. The skintight outfit, which consisted of a matching shirt and skirt, highlighted all of her curves and featured a belt from Michael Kors, with Amanda choosing to complete her ensemble with a pair of white stiletto heels.

Referencing her belt she joked with fans by saying: "Guess where my skirt is from," before adding: "There's also this little shirt that matches the skirt, but very sadly I couldn't make it fit me this morning!

"This polo neck is from Zara and matches perfectly, and then I want to talk to you about my gorgeous leather jacket. This is the Navigator, beautifully heavy, but very very soft leather."

© Instagram Amanda looked like a model in the daring look

The leather jacket suited the rest of the outfit perfectly, with the bold black item featuring various pockets and clashing with Amanda's bright blonde hair, that she wore loose.

Amanda then engaged in a miniature photoshoot where she showed off the stunning look from all angles, and also added the leather jacket to a few of the shots.

© Instagram Amanda even had a leather jacket to go with the look

The mum-of-two has been experimenting with her style during this week at Heart Radio and earlier in the week she stepped out in a knitted mini skirt in an oatmeal shade with a matching cropped jumper.

The jumper featured a ribbed turtle neck and long sleeves for a chic take on a cosy look. The radio host paired the fabulous knitted co-ord with a pair of tan knee-high boots with a chunky heel and a matching tan leather Michael Kors oversized bag with gold chain detail.

© Instagram The star is known for her daring looks

And rocking an entirely different look later in the week, she wore a bright orange suit co-ord featuring skinny cigarette trousers and an oversized boxy blazer. She paired the orange suit with a tangerine slim-fit roll-neck jumper and matching orange accessories in the form of an envelope clutch and an unusual touch – a beret.

Adding a cosy element, Amanda wore a midi-length borg coat in a light oatmeal shade draped over her shoulders and looked so chic in her tortoiseshell sunglasses' second outing in 24 hours. A pair of patent nude court shoes were the ideal finishing touch to her daring outfit.