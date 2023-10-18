Amanda Holden shows off endless bronzed legs in waist-cinching leather dress

Britain's Got Talent judge Amanda Holden seriously pulled out all the stops on Wednesday as she debuted a sumptuous black leather dress.

Taking to Instagram, the mother-of-two, 52, shared a snapshot of her sensational outfit – and wow did she look incredible posing with her legs in the air.

She appeared ageless in her waist-cinching garment complete with 3/4 length sleeves, pockets, and a sculptural silver belt. Amanda elevated her autumnal get-up with a pair of glossy back heels, a glittering gold necklace and a punchy pink lipstick.

The star wore her poker straight blonde locks down loose and curled the ends for a stylish twist.

© Instagram Amanda looked flawless in her leather dress

"Another fab dress from my range @lipsylondon," Amanda penned in her caption.

The star's sublime sartorial moment caught the attention of her eagle-eyed followers, with one fan writing: "looking AMAZING," while another wrote: "Gorg."

A third remarked: "It's a good hair day," and a fourth simply added a trio of flame emojis.

© Getty Amanda always looks so stylish

The secret to Amanda's flawless physique? Regular exercise, yoga, cold water swimming and running. Speaking to Woman magazine, Amanda revealed: "I got into yoga because after Hollie was born, I'd been on a ventilator and I had a lot of lung problems.

"Kundalini yoga is all about breathwork, so I took it on to build my strength. A lot of people advised me to do it for calmness, too. I don't really sit still, I'm always on the go."

© Instagram The star enjoys cold swimming

Beyond this, Amanda steers clear from fad diets, telling MailOnline: "You have to enjoy life… I eat everything. Drink everything. I had a friend once who didn’t make it to her 50s and her biggest regret was she spent her life on a diet. I don't diet."

This isn't the first time Amanda has won us over with her enviable wardrobe. Earlier this week, the Heart radio presenter resembled a snow queen in head-to-toe white.

© Instagram The presenter looked angelic in head-to-toe white

Braving the chilly London weather, the star opted to wear a sumptuous cream silk skirt which she teamed with a cosy knitted white polo jumper. For a dose of glamour, she donned a pair of heeled white boots, while around her neck, Amanda rocked an oversized gold heart necklace. Perfection!

Addressing her followers, the talent show judge shared details of her outfit and said: "I've put a lovely gorgeous jumper on this morning. This is from Michael Kors, it's got this lovely zip thing, so when I feel too warm, I can unzip it which is gorgeous."

The mum-of-two continued: "This very pretty satiny skirt is from Pretty Lavish, goes really really well, that will see me through the winter as well with maybe longer jumpers. And these cute little boots are from Karen Millen."

© Instagram The BGT judge with her mini-me daughters

When she's not posing up a storm, Amanda relishes spending quality family time with her husband Chris Hughes, whom she wed in 2008, and their two daughters Lexi, 17, and Hollie, 11.

Speaking to The Mirror about the secret to their happy marriage, Amanda said: "He challenges me and I challenge him, and I think that's the secret to a good marriage."