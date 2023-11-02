Kylie Minogue makes rare faux pas as she sizzles in skintight outfit and leather boots

Kylie Minogue is always known for her glitz and glamour, however, on Thursday the Better The Devil You Know hitmaker ended up making a rare faux pas as she sent a message to the team behind jukebox musical, I Should Be So Lucky.

The play follows a young couple, Ella and Nathan, who are preparing for marriage until everything "goes wrong". The musical will also feature a special appearance from Kylie herself, as a "specially created digital character". As you can see in the clip below, Kylie gave the musical a little bit of promotion, but much like the play it also went wrong.

WATCH: Kylie Minogue suffers from rare faux pas in skintight outfit

As the star gestured to the poster it began to fall off the wall, prompting her to attempt to fix it back in place. Despite fixing it back, it soon fell down again with the 55-year-old joking that she would be "sacked" as a result.

Although Kylie's video didn't go to plan the singer absolutely sizzled in her daring look, which was made up of a skintight dress that showed off all of her curves and a pair of leather boots. Her blonde hair was styled into waves as it cascaded down her back and she had coloured her nails in a neat shade of black.

© Instagram Kylie had a mishap with the poster

In her caption, the singer joked: "Chookas to the wonderful 'I Should Be So Lucky - The Stock, Aitken, Waterman Musical' team as they kick off their first show tonight in Manchester!!"

Fans loved the small clip as one teased: "Couldn't have timed that better if you tried!" and a second added: "She's so kind to stick that poster back up there."

© Instagram The singer is known for her glamorous looks

A third joked: "Lol you set the poster flying off the wall lol," while a fourth mused: "I Should be so Lucky deserves a new version," and others shared their plans to see the musical.

Last week, the Padam Padam hitmaker proudly showed off an official lyric video for her single, Tension, and she danced around a TV screen showcasing the video in the most daring mini dress. The outfit highlighted her sky-high legs with a black and white chevron design and she completed her ensemble with a pair of tights.

Kylie was thrilled with her new video

Her makeup was done to perfection, as always, as she rocked a bold red lip and she had also gone all out for her fingers with a classy black covering her nails.

In her caption, the singer teased: "Did someone say TENSION lyric video Kylie-oke! This was fun!!" and fans were quick to rave in the comments over the risque clip.

© Instagram Kylie is set to make a surprise appearance in the musical

One shared: "The 'Tension' you created is the cure for all other tensions in the world," while a second enthused: "KYLIE-OKE YES MOTHER!" and a third added: "Gimme a mic and we [can] do the show."

PHOTOS: Kylie Minogue looks ageless in ripped jeans and towering heels - and wow

LOOK: Kylie Minogue and sister Dannii twin in revealing outfits - see rare snap

A fourth said: "I love how @kylieminogue gets excited about all things, good times to be a Kylie fan," and a fifth wrote: "I can't stop looking at them legs."