Kylie Minogue's ravishing figure-hugging outfit sparks questions from fans

Kylie Minogue is one of our favourite music icons whether it's with her classics like I Should Be So Lucky or more recent hits like Padam Padam, and we're also always in love with her fashion.

During the week, the 55-year-old took to her social media pages to share a selection of photos of herself enjoying some time in London. Kylie was dressed in a figure-hugging dress with the most psychedelic design featuring a multitude of colours, while also making sure to add a black puffer coat and boots to fight off some of the October chill.

WATCH: Kylie Minogue is spellbinding in skintight leather outfit

In one photo, the singer had thrown herself into a plush armchair and had a cheeky smile, while a second snap saw her enjoying a London skyline on a veranda surrounded by an iron railing. A third snap featured Kylie flinging her head back, her blonde hair billowing in the wind as she enjoyed the scenery.

Her choice of London for her impromptu photoshoot led to many fans wondering whether the Princess of Pop might be teaming up with Madonna as the world-renowned singer goes on a global tour.

© Instagram Kylie glowed in her stunning outfit

One questioned: "Back in London! For Madonna?" while a second queried: "This is LONDON!!!! Are you going to appear on stage with @madonna ??????? Pleaseeeee," while a third commented: "Off to see @madonna??"

Others were just left obsessed with the singer as one said: "Queen, why are you so beautiful????" and another penned: "Smiles are infectious, when you smile those around you smile. If you smile on the outside you will smile on the inside too. Keep smiling."

© Instagram The singer was enjoying some time in London

Kylie, however, was remaining quiet on the issue as her caption just consisted of a string of multicoloured hearts, including pink, grey, purple, yellow and red.

Kylie has been back in London following the release of her 16th studio album, even sharing a clip that featured her signing merchandise at a pop-up shop.

© Instagram Some fans hoped she mighr perform with Madonna

She also wore a series of mesmerising outfits that ranged from a black jumper featuring the album's cover art and frilly sleeves, an eye-catching green mini-dress, a purple PVC coat at a sell-out gig and a layered dress with sky-high leather boots.

The boots showed off the singer's killer legs, while the rest of the looks did a great job at highlighting her beautiful physique, and despite the range of outfits on offer, Kylie looked perfect in each and every one of them.

© Getty Kylie frequently has legendary outfits

In her caption, the pop princess said: "A week in my life for the release of Tension with @spotifyuk @spotifyaunz," and she was quickly showered from compliments from her extensive fanbase.

One penned: "This is the template on how to launch an album. You crushed it Kylie!!!!! Have the entire album on repeat since it dropped!" while a second commented: "You can't imagine how much I love you and your art."

© Instagram The singer is basking in the success of her latest album

A third enthused: "GAY PANIC, IT'S GAY CHRISTMAS!" while a fourth said: "She working really hard in this era," and a fifth sweetly posted: "Dear @kylieminogue thank you for this brilliant album. I hope you come to Germany next year too. I wish you good luck in Las Vegas."

DISCOVER: Where is Kylie Minogue's ex-fiancee Joshua Sasse now?

LOOK: Kylie Minogue looks ageless in show-stopping mini dress and incredible leather boots