Kylie Minogue is a goddess in sky-high leather boots as she celebrates major news

We love Kylie Minogue and her endless back catalgoue of hit after hit, and the singer has recently blessed fans as she released her 16th studio album, Tension, gifting us hits like the titular track and Padam Padam.

In a new video shared on her social media feeds, Kylie showed off her busy week that saw wearing a dazzling array of outfits that left fans entirely obsessed. The outfits ranged from a black jumper featuring the album's cover art and frilly sleeves, an eye-catching green mini-dress, a purple PVC coat at a sell-out gig and a layered dress with sky-high leather boots.

The boots showed off the singer's killer legs, while the rest of the looks did a great job at highlighting her beautiful physique, and despite the range of outfits on offer, Kylie looked perfect in each and every one of them.

In her caption, the pop princess said: "A week in my life for the release of Tension with @spotifyuk @spotifyaunz," and she was quickly showered from compliments from her extensive fanbase.

One penned: "This is the template on how to launch an album. You crushed it Kylie!!!!! Have the entire album on repeat since it dropped!" while a second commented: "You can't imagine how much I love you and your art."

A third enthused: "GAY PANIC, IT'S GAY CHRISTMAS!" while a fourth said: "She working really hard in this era," and a fifth sweetly posted: "Dear @kylieminogue thank you for this brilliant album. I hope you come to Germany next year too. I wish you good luck in Las Vegas."

As part of her busy week, she also appeared on The Graham Norton Show, where she enchanted audiences in a flamboyant black midi dress complete with giant, glossy leather rosettes around the neckline, slinky tassels and a daring, thigh-high split.

The Better the Devil You Know hitmaker accessorised with some sheer tights and a pair of elegant pointed black kitten heels. Oozing elegance, Kylie styled her luscious blonde locks into Hollywood waves and finished off her glam get-up with a perfectly polished, natural beauty blend.

In a snapshot shared to Instagram, Kylie could be seen beaming from ear to ear alongside Eurovision star Mae Muller. She was pictured smiling with her eyes closed, whilst an excited Mae clasped her hand over her mouth in surprise.

Reflecting on her TV appearance, Kylie noted in her caption: "Had so much fun on @thegrahamnortonshowofficial last night!! Thanks for the T-shirt, Mae!"

Stunned by her outfit, Kylie's fans went berserk in the comments section. "Perfect legs @kylieminogue [flame emoji]," penned one, while another gushed: "Kylie always looks fabulous."

A third commented: "MAE AND KYLIE AHH I can feel my heart beating padam padam," and a fourth added: "Looking beautiful as always Kylie."