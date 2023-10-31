Elizabeth Hurley highlights beach body in a tiny sequined bikini in luxe pool video

Elizabeth Hurley left her fans stunned with another one of her incredible swimsuit videos on social media, and this time, she's taking fans to the pool.

On Halloween day, instead of showing off an elaborate costume, she presented an elaborate bikini instead, opting for a white string two-piece with a sequin-covered top.

In her video, the actress and model, 58, was seen soaking up the sunshine while playing around in her luxe infinity pool as a stream of water fell on her, take a look below…

SEE: Elizabeth Hurley plays in her pool in a sequined bikini

"When I've had a tough day (or week, or month or…. year) I like to imagine myself back in one of my happy places," she captioned her clip, and fans inundated her with flame and heart emojis galore.

"Better and better every day," one gushed, while another wrote: "You are just too good to be true," and a third added: "A sun-kissed life of class and sass. Bravo beautiful lady."

Some fans opined the "tough" caption alluded to the death of her Serving Sara co-star Matthew Perry over the weekend. Elizabeth shared a tribute to the late Friends actor on Sunday which included photos from their promotional circuit for the 2002 film.

© Instagram Elizabeth spends her day in the pool in a sequined bikini

"RIP Matthew Perry," she penned. "So sad to hear the news of his passing. He was an incredibly talented comedian and a lovely man x."

Based on the clip, she seemed to be relaxing at Ananda in the Himalayas, a lavish yoga retreat in the beautiful city of Rishikesh in Northern India.

MORE: Elizabeth Hurley stops traffic in attention grabbing micro dress and thigh-high boots

She also was wearing another piece from her own beachwear line, Elizabeth Hurley Beach, which she often sports fits from on her Instagram, ranging from curve-hugging one pieces to chain-link bikinis.

© Getty Images She recently shared a tribute to late co-star Matthew Perry

Elizabeth established her eponymous swimwear and beachwear line in 2005, which caters to women and young ladies aged 13 and upwards.

In an interview with Luxury Lifestyle Magazine in 2018, the Bedazzled actress revealed that she turned to swimwear design to help women feel more confident in their bodies, explaining: "I wanted to create styles that make people look fantastic and feel great.

MORE: Elizabeth Hurley showcases her amazing figure in a plunging yellow bikini

"It was key to me to create a resort collection which would make a woman feel sexy and comfortable at any age. I decided to venture into designing beachwear not only because I've always been obsessed with holiday clothes, but also because it's an area where women, regardless of shape or size, can either look amazing or really get it wrong."

© Instagram Elizabeth loves highlighting her favorite bikinis

On the inspiration behind her style aesthetic, defined by figure-hugging ensembles with bold twists, Elizabeth called it a love for "tousled hair, glowing skin, and sensual clothes."

MORE: Elizabeth Hurley wows in revealing hot pink swimsuit in pool video

A champion for the body positivity movement, aided by her advocacy for breast cancer research which she helmed with fervor this October for Breast Cancer Awareness Month, she continued: "I love women looking glamorous, and this is my main focus.

© Getty Images The actress spent the month of October promoting Breast Cancer Awareness

"On the beach, this can be more difficult; sun and sand are an important part of a summer holiday, so I place a big emphasis on creating pieces that are light, comfortable, and flattering."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.