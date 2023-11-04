Amanda Holden defies expectations in thigh-split strapless dress

Amanda Holden never misses when it comes to her glamorous outfits, and her latest look may be one of her best yet.

In a video shared on her Instagram Stories, the Heart Radio presenter looked phenomenal in a Lipsy London velvet off-shoulder dress in a festive berry red shade, with a thigh-high slit and the most flattering ruching across the stomach.

Amanda teamed the party season dress with a pair of silver strappy heels

Amanda completed the look with a pair of glittering silver heels, wearing her hair in a sleek straight style that perfectly framed her face. As for her makeup, the 52-year-old opted for a soft smokey eye, a touch of rosy blush and a glossy nude lip to complete the look.

Originally shared on Lipsy London's Instagram page, the fashion brand captioned the video: "Hot off the press. Amanda Holden has been pictured looking SENSATIONAL in a stunning velvet ensemble from her #AmandaHoldenXLipsy collection."

Fans wasted no time sharing their love for Amanda's showstopping look. One follower wrote: "Stunning!" While another added: "Love this!"

"Just bought this dress and it feels, looks and fits beautifully," a third wrote.

Amanda became a brand ambassador for Lipsy London earlier this year, and it's no surprise that the Britain's Got Talent judge was chosen as the face of the brand, after endlessly impressing fans with her perfectly put-together outfits.

© Instagram Amanda even had a leather jacket to go with the look

Earlier this week, Amanda looked sensational in a skintight skirt and top co-ord that showed off her physique while at the Heart Radio studios, completing the look with a waist-cinching Michael Kors belt.

The mother-of-one followed with another gorgeous snap that showed off the outfit teamed with a leather jacket – and the star looked so stylish in the all-black ensemble.