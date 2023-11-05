Jennifer Lopez is bronzed and beautiful in a sheer dress for date night with Ben Affleck – see photos

Jennifer Lopez is taking a page out of the Taylor Swift handbook, because she was absolutely bejeweled at the LACMA Art+Film Gala held at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art on Saturday, November 4.

The triple threat entertainer, 54, looked her absolute best at the star-studded affair with her husband Ben Affleck, 51, by her side, and they were the picture perfect couple.

The couple posed for photos in their stunning Gucci ensembles, with Ben dressed in a simple yet classic black and white tux, while Jennifer opted for something more opulent.

She opted for a rose gold dress with a bra top, attached to a high-waisted and completely sheer skirt, covered in floral appliqués, which she'd paired with high-waisted nude underwear and a scene-stealing ruby necklace.

Jennifer styled her golden locks into perfect waves and sported a full bronzed face of her own makeup brand, JLo Beauty. She shared pictures of the night on Instagram and received rave reviews from fans.

"I swear this woman is just incredible," one gushed, while another wrote: "Hottest couple in the world." A third even commented: "The Royal Afflecks looking stunning as always!"

© Getty Images Ben and Jennifer, wearing Gucci, attend the LACMA Art+Film Gala in Los Angeles

Last week, she took to Instagram once again with a pair of photos prior to her appearance at Australian model and actress Pia Miller's 40th birthday, which she'd dubbed "date night" for herself and the Pearl Harbor actor.

She posed for snapshots in a purple-lit room while showing off her bright green satin dress, featuring a plunging neckline, an asymmetrical ruffled skirt, and a corseted bodice.

Jennifer's locks fell as low as her chest as she showed off her insane curves in the outfit, which many of her followers responded to with heart and flame emojis.

© Getty Images The couple looked delighted to be there with each other

One wrote: "Does this woman even age," while another said: "Haters gonna hate but she is beautiful, fine as wine," and a third added: "That color looks crazy beautiful on JLo."

Recently, in celebration for the release of a new JLo Beauty lip balm, the "On The Floor" singer sat down with Vogue to talk all things beauty, discussing how much her PDA moments with Ben influenced the desire for a more kiss-ready balm.

She got more open about her changing beauty philosophy thanks to her husband, attributing her growing self-love to her relationship with Ben, saying: "I'm finally at the point in my life where I love every part of myself unapologetically.

"Every part of me, my body, my voice, my choices, even, like, my mistakes. All of it made me who I am and got me to where I am today. Ben wants me to understand my worth and know my value."

© Getty Images The couple have been married since July 2022

She continued to gush: "I feel even more relaxed and comfortable, which makes me feel even more beautiful than I have ever felt with someone else."

