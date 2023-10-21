Geri Halliwell-Horner is a Bond girl as she displays physique in risque swimsuit

Geri Halliwell-Horner is soaking up the heat in Austin, Texas as she and her rarely-seen son, Monty, six, enjoyed a dip in a refreshing lake, where they found plenty of turtles.

Geri made sure to catch the rays as she channelled her inner Bond girl in a risque swimsuit that slipped off one of her shoulders. The stunning one-piece showed off her stunning figure as she shared several snaps of herself in the water with Monty as well as relaxing on the water's edge as the youngster hunted around for turtles.

WATCH: Geri Halliwell-Horner is a Bond girl in daring white swimsuit

In a short clip, Geri and her son found a group of turtles alongside another child, as the mum-of-two gestured for her young son to come and join them and their American friends.

It wasn't just her swimsuit, in her signature colour of white, that Geri brought with her for the outing, as she also had another all-white outfit for a small walk, which consisted of a frilly white shirt and shorts, alongside matching trainers and rucksack. Geri also carried a bottle of water with her to stay hydrated.

© Instagram Geri looked great in her swimsuit

"Turtle adventure in Austin," she joked in her caption alongside a turtle emoji, and her fans were quick to react.One enthused: "I have the same water bottle as GINGER SPICE! My life is made," while a second shared: "Great body honey. I was wondering how/how much you work out? Just asking for a friend who just turned 40."

A third added: "Omg you are in Austin?!!!? That is home for us. Hope you have a great time," while a fourth posted: "Come to Florida, I want a picture with you!!!!!"

© Instagram Geri and Monty enjoyed time in Austin

Geri's trip to Austin comes shortly after the former Spice Girls singer attended Glamour's Women of the Year Awards, where she cracked out one of her most daring looks to date.

The mother-of-two made sure to wear her signature colour of white as she stepped out in a stunning dress, from Suzannah London, covered with flowers, with the daring frock featuring sheer sleeves. She wore a pair of heart-shaped earrings for her glam night out and had her stunning auburn-coloured hair swept down her shoulders.

© Instagram Geri had another all-white outfit in her wardrobe

Although Geri attended the event without her husband, Christian Horner, she posed with a group of friends including Chloe Kelly, Bethany England, Jess Carter and Alessia Russo, with the former Spice Girls singer holding a red letter 'G' from Glamour.

Her appearance followed the release of her novel Rosie Frost and the Falcon Queen and she's been touring both the United Kingdom and United States to promote the book.

© Instagram Geri recently released a new book

In London, the 51-year-old author stuck to her trusty neutral colour palette and donned an elegant cream maxi dress complete with statement puff shoulders, long sleeves, a ruffled hem, daring thigh slits and a gorgeous waist-cinching belt.