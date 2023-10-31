Geri Halliwell-Horner undergoes the ultimate Halloween transformation

Geri Halliwell-Horner may be an icon herself, however, she opted to pick legendary American aviator, Amelia Earhart, as her Halloween inspiration this year.

Taking to Instagram to share images of her getup, the Spice Girls star – who recently published her book Rosie Frost and the Falcon Queen – looked incredible, fully clad in an aviator's uniform.

In the caption, she remarked: "Happy Halloween from Falcon Queen. Amelia Earhart The first female aviator to fly solo across the Atlantic Ocean in 1937. She's captivated the world for over 90 years."

Fans were quick to react, with one writing: "Love your outfit, nice to dress up as a woman who made history showing some girl power." Another said: "Love this! [heart emoji] I just watched Night at the Museum 2 with my son the other day. Amelia Earhart was so cool."

A third post read: "Love it. Amelia's history is fascinating. Girl Power!" A fourth person stated: "Icons being icons! forward thinking legends!! Being forward thinking legends!!"

However, some were relieved to see her in an outfit that wasn't entirely white. "Finally another color!!!" said one follower, while another added: "Thanks god there is not white aviator clothes! Haha I love you Ginge! [sic]."

In a recent interview with The Sunday Times Style, the mother-of-two delved into her idiosyncratic sense of style and spoke about the logic behind her almost exclusively white wardrobe.

© Photo: Getty Images Geri came from humble beginnings before she shot to stardom

Geri told the publication that her choice to only wear one shade is the same as a CEO wearing a suit every day. "There's a power in covering up," she said. "I didn't realise that. I don't need to overshare."

Meanwhile, during a new chat with Billboard, Geri was asked about how she felt about fans dressing up as Ginger Spice for Halloween. "It's very flattering to see anyone dressed up as me," she said, "I love dressing up myself.

© Instagram Geri's book has finally been released

"So my favourite one you can see on my Instagram… and I actually think I won Halloween the year that I did it - I did the guy from Peaky Blinders."

It's been an incredibly exciting period for Geri who has been jet-setting around the globe promoting her new book which was released earlier this month. Her book is a passion project. "The world needs a new hero, an ordinary hero that finds a power they never knew they had," she told Billboard.