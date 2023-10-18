Geri Halliwell-Horner's striking sheer look is one of her most daring to date

Geri Halliwell-Horner is known for her demure looks, but on Tuesday she put on one of her most daring outfits to date as she stepped out for Glamour's Women of the Year Awards.

The mother-of-two made sure to wear her signature colour of white as she stepped out in a stunning dress covered with flowers, with the daring frock featuring sheer sleeves. She wore a pair of heart-shaped earrings for her glam night out and had her stunning auburn-coloured hair swept down her shoulders.

Although Geri attended the event without her husband, Christian Horner, she posed with a group of friends including Chloe Kelly, Bethany England, Jess Carter and Alessia Russo, with the former Spice Girls singer holding a red letter 'G' from Glamour.

Her appearance at the awards comes shortly after the release of her novel Rosie Frost and the Falcon Queen and she's been touring both the United Kingdom and United States to promote the book.

© Dave Benett Geri looked stunning in her sheer dress

In London, the 51-year-old author stuck to her trusty neutral colour palette and donned an elegant cream maxi dress complete with statement puff shoulders, long sleeves, a ruffled hem, daring thigh slits and a gorgeous waist-cinching belt.

She accessorised with an oversized black bow in her golden tresses and a pair of beige heeled wedges. For an even more vibrant pop of colour, Geri finished off her ensemble with a rich, plum wool coat which she stylishly wore over her shoulders.

© Dave Benett Geri wasn't the only glam woman at the event

Sharing a glimpse inside her evening, Geri penned a message of gratitude in her caption. "Thank you so much to everyone who came out to celebrate @rosiefrostfalconqueen at the Tower of London tonight!" she said.

"Congratulations darling @gerihalliwellhorner!!! So proud of all you've achieved! Looking forward to meeting you in 2 weeks!!!!" wrote one fan, while another penned: "Lovely Geri!!! I'm excited to dive into Rosie Frost's world and have a new hero."

© Sam Lort Geri recently released a new book

A third remarked: "You look dazzlingly beautiful Geri and the novel is very impressive. It's been a joy to see you in full - on promo mode lately. You're SO accomplished at it," and a fourth added: "Beautiful photos. Congrats!!!!"

Geri was supported by Christian, who looked dapper in a suit, alongside her former bandmate and close friend, Emma Bunton. The friends were photographed beaming for the camera with huge smiles etched across their faces. Echoing Geri's glam outfit, Emma pulled out all the stops and make a strong case for polka dots in her gorgeous vintage frock.