Geri Halliwell-Horner resembles a bride in striking lacy gown - video

Geri Halliwell-Horner is the latest cover star for Country & Town House magazine, and as the Spice Girls singer shared a behind-the-scenes look at her cover shoot, she resembled a bride in a lacy gown.

The look fitted in well with Geri's signature look, which usually consists of all-white ensembles, with even some of the background scenery taking after the colour scheme. In the singer's first look, she styled out the aforementioned gown which featured some daring sheer sleeves as Geri posed angelically. A second look saw her resemble one of Charlie's Angels in a white coat with a set of lacy tights and killer heeled boots.

WATCH: Relive Geri Horner's most iconic looks

The star also took after the iconic actress Marilyn Monroe with an elegant gown as she stretched out the stunning train that followed the dress out, and also revealed a pearl-coated shoulder feature. Wow!

Despite the fashion showcase that was featured, Geri didn't mention this in her caption, with the star instead commenting: "Behind the scenes of my new cover shoot with @countryandtownhouse — on newsstands this Wednesday!"

We love all of Geri's looks

Fans, however, went wild in the comments over all of the beautiful looks, as one enthused: "I LOVE the dress with the pearl shoulder straps," while a second added: "She looks so naturally beautiful," and a third posted a gif of a surprised Victoria Beckham.

A fourth shared: "It really is the renaissance of Geraldine Estelle Halliwell. Wooooow I just can't! You're such a diva! Queeeeen slay," and a fifth said: "You look divine, my dear @gerihalliwellhorner! Greetings from Brazil!"

© Dave Benett Geri had styled a similar lacy dress

Geri has long been a style icon and the star put together an incredible look last week as she continued to promote her new book, Rosie Frost and the Falcon Queen.

The 51-year-old donned a chic roll neck jumper studded with gold, military-style buttons. She teamed her cosy knitwear with a fabulous, waist-cinching skirt and a chic stone-hued coat. Adding an extra hint of class, Geri elevated her autumnal outfit with a pair of towering black heels and some pearl stud earrings.

© Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock We love the star's wardrobe

The star's fans and friends flooded the comments section with heartfelt compliments. One follower gushed: "My gosh you're more and more beautiful every day!" while a second added: "You were SHINING!!! I love seeing you so happy, you deserve all the BEST!!! Thank you for a dream evening, proud to support you and to be your fan!!"

A third remarked: "Such a great outfit [smiley emoji] I like that turtleneck on you," and a fourth quizzed: "Gorgeous but why ALWAYS white????"

© Kristy Sparow Geri opened up about her decision to always wear white

The answer is a simple one. In a recent interview with The Sunday Times Style, the mother-of-two delved into her idiosyncratic sense of style and spoke about the logic behind her almost exclusively white wardrobe.

SEE: Geri Halliwell-Horner shows off impeccable physique in skin-tight trousers for LA outing

MORE: Geri Halliwell-Horner breaks major fashion rule for incredible TV appearance

Geri told the publication that her choice to only wear one shade is the same as a CEO wearing a suit every day. "There's a power in covering up," she said. "I didn't realise that. I don't need to overshare."