Helen Flanagan showcases gorgeous curves in sheer figure-hugging dress

The former Coronation Street actress dazzled fans at the National Television Awards

Helen Flanagan served up some high-octane glamour on Tuesday evening as she graced the red carpet at the National Television Awards.

The 33-year-old actress stole the limelight in a chic khaki green strapless gown crafted by Karen Millen which featured a silky satin neckline.

WATCH: Helen Flanagan looks gorgeous in unique mini-dress

She teamed her gorgeous green number with a sparkly clutch, a statement gold cuff bracelet and a pair of pearl drop earrings.

For the glitzy, star-studded occasion, the mother-of-three opted for a radiant beauty blend comprised of rich, bronzed eyeshadow, fluttery lashes, fluffy brows and a punchy pink lipstick.

© Shutterstock The TV star looked radiant at the glitzy event

Helen wore her blonde locks in a centre part and smoothed down her flowing tresses for an elegant red-carpet look.

A plethora of TV stars joined Helen on the red carpet including the likes of This Morning's Holly Willoughby, Rochelle Humes, Louise Redknapp and Strictly star Amy Dowden.

The NTAs took place at London's O2 Arena and saw Happy Valley's Sarah Lancashire win big. The talented actress scooped two awards including the Special Recognition award which was presented to her by legendary actor Sir Ian McKellen.

© Getty The actress looked gorgeous in green

Helen's sensational red-carpet appearance comes after she eschewed her glamorous wardrobe for a sultry lilac lingerie set.

Causing a stir online, the blonde beauty dazzled fans with a string of cheeky snapshots giving centre stage to her lace set.

© Getty Helen posed up a storm on the red carpet

Her pretty Ann Summers underwear came complete with a matching suspender belt and garters, and the pastel hue perfectly flattered Helen's golden tan. In the background, a floral-patterned mirror could be seen hanging on the wall, matching Helen's vibrant green and pink bedsheets.

"Summer 23 [pink heart emoji]" Helen simply noted in her caption.

This isn't the first time Helen has turned heads rocking nothing but her underwear. Earlier in September, the actress whipped fans into a frenzy when she relaxed outside in a bright neon yellow lingerie set awash with vibrant orange flowers.

The star posed up a storm as she modelled her gorgeous lingerie whilst laying down on a picnic blanket featuring a plate of strawberries and a classic Victoria Sponge cake.

Fans went wild in the comments section, with one writing: "Goddess right there," while another chimed in: "Stunningly gorgeous."

© Getty Helen always looks flawless

A third remarked: "Absolutely stunning Helen as always," and a fourth sweetly added: "Wish I looked like you after 3 kids! You look amazing," followed by a single flame emoji.

Away from the spotlight, Helen relishes spending quality time with her three adorable children whom she shares with her ex-fiancé Scott Sinclair.

The former couple called time on their relationship in 2022 after 13 years together. While neither party has explained the cause of their breakup, it's thought that their relationship fell apart due to Scott's busy work schedule.