Helen Flanagan wows fans as she displays gorgeous figure in stunning crop top

Helen Flanagan has always driven fans wild with her stunning outfits and effortless beauty, and she certainly got them all talking when she shared her latest look online.

Taking to Instagram, the former Coronation Street actress showed off her toned physique in a ravishing green crop top. The daring item showed off her toned midriff as she showed off her look from various angles, while also pairing it with some comfy loungewear and a brown clutch bag that she threw over her shoulder.

The star had a bright face of makeup as she allowed her beach-blonde locks to flow down her shoulders, wearing them loose with a pair of sunglasses positioned on the top of her head. A final image showed her hair billowing behind her as she turned with speed.

In an inspiring caption, the model said: "Though she may be little she is fierce," and she tagged the Alan Hotel in Manchester, where she was staying.

Her fans loved the sensational images, as one enthused: "Well good morning! That's brightened up my day," while a second commented: "Good morning Helen. You are looking gorgeous have [a] nice day."

A third shared: "Wow you look absolutely stunning Helen," while dozens more of her followers commented with strings of flame and heart emojis.

Alan isn't Helen's first hotel stay of the month and last week, the mum-of-three enjoyed some rest and relaxation at ME London hotel. Serving up some major style inspiration in a series of dazzling snaps, Helen modelled the coolest pair of silver pyjamas, rocking a slinky low-cut top and matching shorts.

In one image, the actress posed in a dimly lit pink room, with women's magazines and beauty products spread out on the dressing table in front of her. A glass of bubbly and a pink handbag completed her staycation essentials.

Another snap saw Helen perching on her bed, sporting a simple vest top and high-waisted jeans, while a third featured the I'm A Celebrity alumni rocking a stylish double denim look.

The star modelled a long-sleeved, button-down denim shirt with an extra cropped fit, paired with matching blue jeans. Her hair was slicked back into a bun and her makeup was ultra glamorous as always.