Helen Flanagan poses in the prettiest lilac lingerie for bedroom photo

The former Coronation Street star looked lovely in lilac as she modelled several Ann Summers designs

Helen Flanagan never fails to cause a stir with her Instagram photos, and her latest lingerie look certainly made a big impression.

The 33-year-old former Coronation Street star took to her socials on Friday to share snapshots of herself modelling the new Ann Summers collection – and she's never looked better. The blonde beauty was seen rocking the most flattering lilac lace set as she posed in her family home.

WATCH: Helen Flanagan models lingerie in home video

The pretty underwear came complete with a matching suspender belt and garters, and the pastel hue perfectly flattered Helen's golden tan. In the background, a floral patterned mirror could be seen hanging on the wall, matching Helen's vibrant green and pink bedsheets.

The former I'm A Celebrity favourite was also photographed rocking a neon yellow bra and coordinating pants with red floral embroidery.

© Instagram Helen Flanagan has never looked better and the star rocked a pretty lilac lingerie set in a new Instagram photo

Helen stretched out on a picnic blanket in the Instagram photo, which of course caused a stir amongst her followers. "You look amazing, but more importantly you look happy," one fan wrote.

The star's supporters wished the mother-of-three well as she continues to parent her Fmb without her ex-fiancé Scott Sinclair.

© Instagram Helen also modelled a neon yellow and orange set from the new Ann Summers collection

Helen's sultry social media display comes just after the star spoke candidly about how difficult moving on from her ex has been.

The pair called off their engagement in July 2022 following 13 years and three beautiful children together. "He was like my one," she said in a TikTok video this week, adding: "I was so in love with him."

© Instagram The former I'm A Celebrity star is focusing on her family following her split from Scott Sinclair

She explained: "Towards the end, we just kind of grew apart. We broke up in July but I didn't really start dating until April so nine months after. It's wild out there!"

Helen also admitted that she'd been finding her first forays into dating again tough, and hinted she was on celebrity-approved dating app Raya.

"I know a lot of women will get me. It is really weird when you start dating and you have been with someone for 13 years and you are totally out of touch," she said.