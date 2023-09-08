Helen Flanagan is a vision in slinky PJ shorts on relaxing getaway

The former I'm A Celebrity star was serving up some glamorous looks during a London hotel stay

Ever since her split from Scott Sinclair, Helen Flanagan has been focusing on rebuilding herself – and she is glowing!

The former Coronation Street star, beloved for playing Rosie Webster on the ITV soap, shared a glimpse into her relaxing London getaway at ME London hotel on Thursday, and she's looking better than ever. Serving up some major style inspiration in her hotel room photos, Helen modelled the coolest pair of silver pyjamas, rocking a slinky low-cut top and matching shorts.

Helen took a mirror selfie in a dimly lit pink room, with glossy women's magazines and beauty products spread out on the dressing table in front of her.

A glass of bubbly and a pink handbag completed her staycation essentials.

Another snap saw Helen perching on her bed, sporting a simple vest top and high-waisted jeans, while a third featured the I'm A Celebrity alumni rocking a stylish double denim look.

The star modelled a long-sleeved, button-down denim shirt with an extra cropped fit, paired with matching blue jeans. Her hair was slicked back into a bun and her makeup was ultra glamorous as always, complete with a slick of pink gloss enhancing her pout.

The look was a bold choice in the current heatwave, but we love her commitment! Helen was staying at the ME London hotel, which she described as her "home away from home in London".

Helen recently shared a look at the new Ann Summers range, modelling her favourite looks from their latest collection.

These included a gorgeous lilac lace set and a fun neon yellow two-piece embellished with bright orange flowers.

Helen has been healing following her split from footballer Scott. The pair called off their engagement in July 2022 following 13 years together.

They raise children Matilda, seven, Delilah, four, and two-year-old son Charlie together and have remained close in order to co-parent.

"He was like my one," she said in a TikTok video last month, adding: "I was so in love with him."