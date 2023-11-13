Salma Hayek, 57, is a goddess in slinky green gown at star-studded gala

At the recent star-studded gala of the non-profit organization Baby2Baby in Los Angeles, Salma Hayek, acclaimed actress and philanthropist, was honored for her remarkable contributions to humanitarian causes.

The event recognized her dedication to improving the lives of children in need worldwide, bestowing upon her the prestigious Giving Tree Award for 2023.

Salma, renowned for her acting prowess and social activism, has been a vocal advocate for women's and children's rights, as well as immigrant issues.

This year's Giving Tree Award acknowledges a public figure's extraordinary commitment to these causes.

© Araya Doheny Salma Hayek Pinault attends 2023 Baby2Baby Gala

Salma's recognition places her among past honorees, including notable personalities such as Amy Adams, Jessica Alba, Drew Barrymore, Vanessa Bryant, Jennifer Garner, Kate Hudson, Kim Kardashian, Gwyneth Paltrow, Chrissy Teigen, and Kerry Washington.

Before receiving the award, Salma graced the red carpet, captivating everyone with her elegance.

© Presley Ann Kim Kardashian and Salma Hayek Pinault

She donned a dazzling green gown that perfectly accentuated her incredible figure. With years of experience on the red carpet, Salma confidently posed for photographers, highlighting the elegant full-length dress.

Her outfit was complemented by black platform heels, enhancing her stature, while her raven hair was styled in a graceful half-up, half-down manner, framing her radiant face.

During the ceremony, the "Frida" actress expressed her gratitude for the honor. “I am so honored to be receiving the Giving Tree Award from Baby2Baby,” she shared in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.

© Araya Doheny Salma Hayek Pinault speaks onstage

Salma reflected on her 39 years of involvement in supporting women and children, expressing admiration for Baby2Baby’s commitment and efficiency. “I am very proud to share their mission and am eager to keep learning from these remarkable women,” she added.

Originating from Coatzacoalcos, Veracruz, Mexico, Salma has been a longstanding supporter of various social causes.

Her efforts include lobbying Congress to extend the Violence Against Women Act and co-founding The Kering Foundation, which focuses on freeing women worldwide from various forms of abuse.

© Araya Doheny Salma Hayek stuns in green gown

Salma's initiatives don't stop there; she has also collaborated with Gucci to establish Chime For Change, a program that advances the education, health, and justice of girls. Additionally, she has been involved in supporting those in need in Syria and Mexico.

Salma's commitment to social justice and relief efforts, particularly her support for refugee children, was highlighted by Baby2Baby co-CEOs Norah Weinstein and Kelly Sawyer Patricof.

They lauded Salma for her use of her platform to increase resources and opportunities for women and girls. “From her commitment to combating social injustices and disaster relief efforts to her work supporting refugee children, Salma exemplifies everything that this award represents,” they stated.

The co-CEOs continued: “We applaud how she has used her platform to increase resources and opportunities for women and girls, and we are thrilled to highlight her extraordinary commitment to these causes.”

