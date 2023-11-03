Salma Hayek looks like a goddess in metallic pencil skirt alongside lookalike brother

It turns out talent and good looks run in the Hayek family. Salma Hayek pulled out all the stops in a chic metallic skirt when she supported her brother Sami Hayek at his design show on Thursday evening in the presence of a star-studded crowd.

The 57-year-old actress dressed to impress in her on-trend silver pencil skirt at the opening of Sami's exciting new FREQUENCY exhibition at Christie's Beverly Hills. Posing alongside her billionaire husband Francois-Henri Pinault, Salma was a vision in her youthful attire.

Sticking to a futuristic palette, Salma opted for all chrome accessories, toting a silver purse in one hand and slipping her feet into towering platform heels.

The Black Mirror actress' simple black top boasted sparkling gemstones peppered around the collar, and glittering silver pendant earrings hung from her lobes.

© Getty Salma Hayek supported her brother Sami Hayek at the opening of his new exhibition FREQUENCY

Salma wore her glossy brunette hair in a sleek blow dry and enhanced her killer smile with a berry gloss.

Christie's defines Frequency, which opens from November 3 until December 7, as the "exploration of intimacy between materials and patterns as they interlace with each other. Sacred Geometry and the physical representation of Solfeggio sounds are intentionally blended to embrace the spectator."

© Getty The Black Mirror actress was a vision in a silver pencil skirt and black sparkly top

The vernissage boasted an A-list guestlist, with Demi Moore and Sofia Vergara in attendance.

Sami, 46, is Salma's only brother. An architect with his own firm for furniture and space design, Hayek Studio, the pair have been close since childhood.

© Getty Salma was joined by her husband Francois-Henri Pinault at the star-studded event

In a sweet tribute shared on World Siblings Day this summer, Salma called him a "blessing" in her life.

It comes as no surprise that Salma has a wardrobe filled with designer labels at her fingertips since her husband Francois-Henri is the chairman and CEO of the French luxury goods company Kering.

© Getty Salma's husband Francois-Henri is luxury group Kering's CEO

His business empire includes Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Stella McCartney and Alexander McQueen among many other fashion houses.

Salma is clear, however, that her husband puts no pressure on her to adorn herself with the labels he represents.

© Getty Salma joined forces with Demi Moore at the Christie's Beverly Hills event

"I should put more pressure on myself," she previously told the Evening Standard. "Sometimes I think I should do more. I like fashion. I appreciate it but I’m not its slave.

"I also like to feel comfortable and don’t want to be obsessed. I think it’s also healthy for the kids to see you not perfect all the time, it doesn’t feel like a mommy, with 'the show' and the heels."

© Getty Sami Hayek Dominguez, Salma Hayek, Sami Hayek, Daniela Villegas, Demi Moore, and Eric Buterbaugh (L-R)

She does like to make an effort for a special occasion, though. "I do like to dress up for my husband. I really do. And he likes it, too," she said.

