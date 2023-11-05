Salma Hayek commands attention in figure-hugging metallic gown for date night with husband François-Henri Pinault

Salma Hayek was one of the many stars who showed up and showed out in Los Angeles at the LACMA Art+ Film Gala presented by Gucci at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art on Saturday, November 4.

The actress, 57, was seen arm-in-arm with husband François-Henri Pinault, 61, at the show-stopping affair, posing for photos in stunning Gucci ensembles.

While Kering CEO François-Henri looked sleek and sharp in a black tuxedo, Salma shone like a diamond in her beautiful floor-length gown.

VIDEO: Salma Hayek twirls in a graphic bikini on vacation

She wore a figure-hugging Gucci rose gold gown with an ombre effect, covered in shimmering sequins, fitted with spaghetti straps and accessorized with a simple silver chain. She added a touch of light pink makeup and styled her hair into loose waves.

Earlier in the week, the Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard actress made a special appearance at a design show in Los Angeles in support of her rarely-seen brother Sami Hayek.

She was joined by her husband François-Henri and stars like Sofia Vergara and Demi Moore were also in attendance at the opening of Sami's exciting new FREQUENCY exhibition at Christie's Beverly Hills.

© Getty Images Salma and her husband François-Henri attended the LACMA Art+Film Gala in Los Angeles

Salma wowed in another metallic ensemble, this time opting for a sleek form-fitting silver pencil skirt with a black top lined with a silver-plated neckline, and opted for all chrome accessories, toting a silver purse in one hand, and slipping her feet into towering platform Aquazzura heels.

Christie's defines Frequency, which opens from November 3 until December 7, as the "exploration of intimacy between materials and patterns as they interlace with each other. Sacred Geometry and the physical representation of Solfeggio sounds are intentionally blended to embrace the spectator."

SEE: Salma Hayek's handsome stepson looks just like famous mom in new photo

Salma gushed over her brother on Instagram with a compilation of photos and videos from the event, writing: "Sami, I am filled with immense pride for you, my exceptionally talented brother.

© Getty Images The actress wore a beautiful Gucci rose gold gown

"Your hard work, determination, creativity, and dedication have truly paid off. Congratulations on the opening of your sublime exhibition, 'FREQUENCY,' at @christieslosangeles. It's running from November 3 to December 7, so if you're in Los Angeles, be sure to check it out!"

MORE: Salma Hayek’s bathroom mishap at the Beckham premiere you definitely missed

However, the appearance came days after she shared a heartbreaking tribute to her former Fools Rush In co-star Matthew Perry, who passed away on October 28 aged 54.

© Getty Images She attended her brother Sami Hayek's gallery opening earlier in the week

Salma wrote on Instagram: "Two days ago, I woke up to the shocking news that Matthew Perry is no longer with us. It's taken me a couple of days to process this profound sadness.

MORE: Salma Hayek is glowing with sun-kissed appearance as she enjoys vacation with rarely-seen stepson

"There is a special bond that happens when you share dreams with someone, and together you work towards them. I was very moved last year when Matthew shared on his Instagram stories how much he loved Fools Rush In, and how he thought that that film we did together was probably his best movie.

"Throughout the years, he and I found ourselves reminiscing about that meaningful time in our lives with a deep sense of nostalgia and gratitude. My friend, you are gone much too soon, but I will continue to cherish your silliness, your perseverance, and your lovely heart. Farewell, sweet Matthew, we will never forget you."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.