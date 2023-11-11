Sofia Vergara looks red hot on secret sun-soaked getaway with lookalike niece

We can always rely on Sofia Vergara to exude glamour, even on a quiet family getaway. The America's Got Talent judge, 51, has been spotted on a sun-soaked break with her gorgeous lookalike niece Claudia to their secret vacation spot - Casa Chipi Chipi.

The former model looked like a goddess in a fiery red one-shoulder billowing maxi dress which featured a long sleeve down one side with a slit the whole way down revealing her toned arm.

She embraced the relaxed feel of her serene vacation spot by leaving her long brunette locks to naturally trail over her shoulders. Accessories were key in adding a touch of glamour to her laid-back evening look. The Modern Family star wore a pair of soft pink feather earrings and three sparkling bangles on her wrist.

© Instagram Sofia rocked the red

To suit the surroundings Sofia kept her makeup super natural with a rosy lip and her trademark strong brow. Her niece Claudia looked equally stunning. The 31-year-old looked almost bridal in a boho-chic white dress.

The angelic Zimmerman gown featured a deep plunging V-neck with cutouts at the waist and a flowing sheer lace skirt. A relaxed beachy feel was brought by the billowing frilled sleeves and drop earrings to match her aunt's.

© Instagram Claudia enjoyed time away with her aunt

The pair were holidaying at Sofia's secret getaway spot. Casa Chipi Chipi, as it has been dubbed, is a spot Sofia has enjoyed when not busy filming in Los Angeles and is believed to be somewhere in the middle of the Caribbean owing to the stunning tropical landscapes fans have spotted Sofia in front of in her many holiday snaps.

© Instagram Sofia and Claudia look so similar

The lookalike duo caught the attention of Claudia's 326 thousand Instagram followers with the post captioned: "Chipi nights" with lobster, shell, and sparkle emojis. One user commented: "You look just as gorgeous as your aunt", whilst another wrote: "Amazing how two of you are so alike" with love-heart emojis.

© Instagram Sofia and Claudia twinned in florals

Sofia and Claudia have caught the attention of their fans before with their stunning lookalike aesthetics. The pair wowed earlier this year when they took to Claudia's Instagram to show off their matching bodycon dresses with oversized pink florals during their family's Easter celebrations. The similarity of their bone structure, supermodel eyebrows, and long trailing locks is uncanny.

Sofia is a star we regularly turn to for style inspo and she never disappoints. The Hot Pursuit star took to Instagram this week to share the SPF she has been loving whilst away and she looked like an island princess. Her effortlessly styled hair and makeup complemented the loose Bardot-style reef print dress she was rocking perfectly.

© Instagram Sofia looked like a goddess on vacation

The Chef actress also dresses to impress when she is back in Los Angeles for work, and we don't need to convince you of that. Sofia's effortless sense of style speaks for itself like the incredible 90s-inspired waist-cinching double denim outfit she wowed in when she was spotted preparing for a Latin World Entertainment event. The chunky platform heels in an autumnal khaki shade complemented the glamorous take on a double denim ensemble to a tee.

Denim is obviously a wardrobe go-to for the star of the upcoming Griselda film. She wowed in a pair of $30 Walmart jeans and a black lace camisole on her Instagram stories before heading out for a date with Justin Saliman, a prosperous orthopedic surgeon.

© Instagram Sofia Vergara showed off her denim look in a bathroom selfie

The Germany's Next Top Model guest judge recently split from her husband of seven years Joe Manganiello. Sofia confirmed their split via a statement to Page Six, which read: "We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives."