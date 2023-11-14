Rosie Huntington-Whiteley displays incredible physique in stunning see-through dress – photos

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley put her model physique front and center in the most spectacular dress for The Inaugural Mother's Ball presented by mothers2mothers on Monday.

The 36-year-old stole the show at The V&A museum in London, England, rocking a floor-sweeping, see-through black lace dress that highlighted her incredible figure.

Rosie's eye-catching frock featured long sleeves and a high neck. She added a plunging black bodysuit underneath to protect her modesty and accessorized with a black clutch and strappy heels.

© Getty Images Rosie Huntington-Whiteley looked phenomenal in her floor-sweeping sheer lace dress

Her striking facial features were elevated with a glowing complexion, and she added ruby red lipstick to her pouty lips, styling her hair in a chic updo with loose, curled pieces framing her face.

Rosie's sculpted physique isn't surprising considering her diet and exercise regime. In 2020, she revealed to The Sunday Times Style magazine that she practices intermittent fasting and eats all her food for the day during an "eight-to-10-hour window".

"I'll have a matcha tea with oat milk at 8 am – that's the most LA thing about me," she said. "Then I try to finish eating between 4 pm and 6 pm. It gives my body a chance to digest everything."

© Getty Images Rosie Huntington-Whiteley displayed her model physique in a stunning lace dress

She added: "Of course, if I'm going out for dinner, I shift it to later. I'm flexible. You've got to live."

Back in 2015, Rosie admitted that she tries to eat as healthily as possible, but she doesn't stop herself from occasionally indulging. "I try not to beat myself up too much about it," she told Violet Grey magazine. "I don't want to be that miserable girl pushing a salad around my plate.

"At home, I eat clean, organic, simple. And when I go out with friends, I enjoy myself. Here at home, in the morning, I might have some boiled eggs or sprouts with toast, with a green juice. Or I might have some scrambled eggs with some spinach. Plenty of water through the whole day.

© Getty Images Rosie Huntington-Whiteley wore a plunging bodysuit to protect her modesty

"And then at lunch and dinner, it's about a piece of protein, white fish, turkey, chicken. And lots of vegetables." She continued: "Pretty simple. But, you know, then I'll go and eat dinner and have loads of roast potatoes at Madeo. And that's important to me."

Rosie added: "I couldn't live life just restrictive all the time. It's just no fun to me. That's not a way to live. It's all balance."

© Getty Images Rosie Huntington-Whiteley was joined at the event by Sabrina Elba

The model and actress is also diligent with her fitness routine and loves yoga, Pilates, and cardio. "I'm always active – my mum was an aerobics instructor when I was young and she was always encouraging my siblings and me to be sporty," she told Women's Health.

"Despite the fact I have to keep fit for my career, I'm one of those people who genuinely loves exercise – what I do just depends on my mood or schedule."

© Versace Rosie Huntington-Whiteley has been with Jason Statham since 2009

Rosie is also a huge fan of dance classes to help her stay in shape. "I love Body by Simone – I go with my girlfriends, we all go and sweat our faces off and then have a healthy breakfast. You have to make it fun. I like to go to dance classes and feel like Beyoncé," she said.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletterand get them delivered straight to your inbox.