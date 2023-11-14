Penny Lancaster rocks daring leather skirt as she teams up with Rod Stewart for special reason

Penny Lancaster and Rod Stewart teamed up for a special occasion on Tuesday as the duo marked King Charles's 75th birthday with Penny sharing a stunning photo from a King's Trust event in 2017 on Instagram.

In the snap, Penny and Rod stood with the monarch and the Loose Women star looked radiant in a daring skintight leather skirt that she had matched with a stunning white shirt with black swirls on it. Meanwhile, Rod rocked a blue suit jacket and tartan tie, alongside a pair of red chinos, while Charles looked dapper in his blue suit.

In a tribute to the royal, Penny penned: "The @princestrust was founded in 1976 by the then Prince of Wales and after 47 years what better way to celebrate his Majesty's birthday, than to acknowledge his Majesty’s ongoing commitment to the charity, renamed #thekingstrust.

"@sirrodstewart and I are very proud ambassadors of 20 years, supporting the amazing work his Majesty has been able to achieve, by helping to change the lives of so many vulnerable young people. #happybirthday."

Penny shared a special photo to mark the monarch's birthday

Her followers also shared their own messages of celebration for the King, as one said: "Amazing trust they do some valuable work indeed," and a second added: "What a great photo! You should be so proud of the work you’re doing, helping shape young lives."

A third shared: "Prince's Trust has made a difference in so many lives," while a fourth commented: "Happy Birthday wishes and so wonderful to see such support for such an important cause. Great photo...!! Looks like it's warm!!!" and a fifth noted how the trio were giggling and teased: "Okay who said something naughty?"

© Shutterstock Penny and Rod are ambassadors for the King's Trust

Penny is known for her mindblowing fashion sense and last month, the mum-of-two wore a floor-length red evening dress with a high thigh-split, ruching across the bodice, and sheer panelling for a star-studded Halloween party.

The rockstar's wife paired the one-shoulder red number with a cropped leather jacket for an edgy aesthetic, tying the black outerwear into the look with a crossbody Gucci bag with gold hardware.

© David M. Benett Penny always looks so stylish

Penny also went all-out with her accessories and not only did the gold strap of her stunning Gucci bag complement her hammered gold statement earrings, but also her statement pointed-toe heels in a sparkly finish.

Rod opted for a characteristically maximalist ensemble in terms of colour and print used in his outfit. The Maggie May singer paired an open V-neck white shirt with a red crushed velvet blazer with a satin black lapel detail.