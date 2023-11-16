Alex Scott looks sensational in barely-there sheer mesh dress

Alex Scott arrived at last night's GQ Men of the Year Awards in her most daring outfit to date and she looks utterly sensational. The BBC Sport presenter, 39, was seen at the event last night held at the Royal Albert Hall in an incredible sparkly chainmail dress that had a high neck and long sleeves.

The former England footballer paired the sparkly sheer dress with a pair of nude high-waisted pants and made a statement by going braless.

© Getty Alex Scott arrived at the GQ Men Of The Year Awards 2023 at The Royal Opera House

She furthered the sheer appeal with a pair of sock boots in black that went up to her mid-shin and almost looked like stockings with a pointed toe. Alex stepped it up a gear with an uber-cool bob. Her hair was styled with products to create a wet look and it was straightened into a flick at the ends.

© Getty Last night's look was Alex's most daring yet

The former Arsenal player also upped her makeup game. She stunned in a glamorous bronzed look with glowing cheekbones, a matte warm-brown eyeshadow look, and matching warm-toned brown nude lip.

© Getty Alex Scott stunned with a wet look bob

Alex was in good company when it came to strong sartorial choices last night. The presenter, who will host Children in Need this weekend, was pictured alongside current Lionesses – Leah Williamson, 26, Mary Earps, 30, and Chloe Kelly, 25. Whilst Leah and Chloe rocked sheer lace black dresses with bead details and a chic updo, Mary went for a more classically feminine aesthetic with her frilled green floral dress.

© Getty Mary Earps, Leah Williamson, Alex Scott and Chloe Kelly looked beautiful

The event was a truly star-studded spectacle. Mollie King, 36, BBC One presenter and member of The Saturdays, stunned in an umber-coloured ensemble comprised of a corseted midi vinyl dress with a matching oversized blazer. We loved how she wore her bobbed hair in natural waves to offset the edgy outfit.

© Getty Mollie King rocked vinyl

Nicole Scherzinger, 45, also brought her A game in an incredible waist-cinching corset blazer and matching wide-leg trousers. Her black platformed heels and sleek updo completed the chic aesthetic perfectly.

© Getty Nicole Scherzinger wore a corseted blazer

Alex has earned a spot on our watchlist when it comes to her fashion and beauty looks. The pundit took our breaths away when she debuted a beautiful hair transformation in the form of long beachy waves for a piece in Attitude magazine. She added a 70s-style sweeping fringe and a woollen coat in a caramel shade.

We were also obsessed with Alex's snow queen look when she made a return to The One Show's sofa in October. She was spotted on the BBC show's Instagram alongside fellow presenter Alex Jones wearing a cream knit dress with matching knee-high cream boots in a crocodile effect leather. Alex Jones matched Alex's glam energy in a pair of eye-catching silver skinny trousers and a trendy oversized jumper.

© Instagram Alex scott returned to The One Show

A leather look is a clear favourite with the best-selling memoir writer. She stunned in a black leather co-ord made up of a pair of wide-leg trousers and a cropped jacket, again forgoing a top. We also loved the sheer look she rocked to the Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awards when she arrived wearing a floor-length see-through lace gown with a dramatic feathered mermaid skirt.

And who could forget that incredible slinky chocolate brown dress Alex wore to the UK premiere of the Beckhams' Netflix docuseries? We couldn't get enough of her Princess Kate-style waves and the backless design of the gown.