Alex Scott swapped stunning outfits during Children in Need - and no one noticed

Alex Scott truly outdid herself when she debuted, not one, but two fabulous outfits when she co-presented this year's Children in Need live show. The BBC presenter, 39, stepped onto the studio stage wearing a stunning black dress which she wore for the majority of the evening.

The black floor-length gown featured a halterneck with a thin elastic securing the number around her neck. The dress was ruched around the bodice and into a drop waist with a cinching seam running down the centre of the piece.

© Getty Alex Scott at the BBC Children In Need telethon at BBC Studios in Salford

The former England footballer's look also featured a diamond cut out at her sternum and a long trailing skirt in soft pleats. To enhance her silhouette and add extra height Alex opted for a pair of platform pointed-toe heels with a pair of sheer black tights underneath.

© Getty Alex rocked two outfits last night

Key to enhancing the black dress were accessories. The former Arsenal star wore an eye-catching choker adorned with diamantes and silver gemstones. So as not to overpower the dramatic neckpiece, Alex wore a pair of simple silver studs and tied her hair off her face in a super long slick ponytail.

© Getty Alex's makeup was glowing and gorgeous

We also loved the BBC Sport presenter's makeup. She enhanced her beautiful features with a matte eyeshadow look and glossy dark nude lip.

Those paying close attention may have noticed something which for the most part went unnoticed when it came to Alex's look. Towards the end of the show it cut to former X Factor winner and West End star Alexandra Burke singing with a young girl who has been supported by Children in Need alongside the BBC Philharmonic Orchestra and suddenly Alex was in a totally different outfit.

© Instagram Alex posed in her dressing room before the show

The presenter swapped the glamorous evening gown for a smart black two-piece suit with a pair of point-toe heels and another, slightly more understated silver choker.

© Instagram Alex Scott stunned in black

Alex was in good company last night when it came to showstopping outfits. Fellow co-presenter Mel Giedroyc, 55, was seen during the live show wearing an incredible shiny gold blouse with puff sleeves and a tie-neck. The shirt was covered in spots, no doubt inspired by Pudsey the event's mascot, and she paired the piece with a pair of black wide-leg trousers and matching gold and black trainers for a casual touch.

© Getty Mel Giedroyc co-presented in a knockout gold blouse

Alex Scott has been on our watch list when it comes to celebrity style, especially after she wowed in that jaw-dropping chainmetal moment for the GQ Men of the Year Awards earlier this week. The presenter arrived at the Royal Opera House wearing an incredible sheer diamante-encrusted metallic dress with just a pair of nude bottoms underneath.

© Getty The look was Alex's most daring yet

She paired the amazing dress with a pair of sheer sock boots and the same simple silver studs she wore last night so as not to overpower the wow factor the dress served on its own. Her hair was uber glamorous in a stunning wet-look bob and flicked at the ends.

© Getty Mary Earps, Leah Williamson, Alex Scott and Chloe Kelly looked beautiful

Her makeup was kept warm in tone and matte in finish bar her highlighted cheekbones. She was pictured alongside fellow football royalty – a trio of Lionesses. Leah Williamson and Chloe Kelly wowed in sheer black dresses with lace and bead detailing, whilst goalkeeper Mary Earps opted for a more traditionally feminine style in the form of a green floral dress with ruffle details.

The presenter is a fan of a hair transformation. The pundit took our breaths away when she debuted a beautiful hair transformation – a long beachy look for a feature in Attitude magazine. She added a 70s-style sweeping fringe and a caramel-hued coat.