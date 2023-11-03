Mariah Carey looks unbelievable in leg-lengthening mini dress amid $20m lawsuit

Mariah Carey proved she's the OG pop diva when she stepped out in the most fabulous look to film Jimmy Kimmel Live on Thursday amid her $20 million 'All I Want For Christmas Is You' lawsuit.

The chanteuse, 54, looked stunning in a black mini dress that clung to her hourglass physique and featured intricate gold detailing running down the front. She layered up with a boxy black jacket featuring military-inspired buttons. Her appearance on the Kimmel set certainly caused a big reaction from fans...

Mariah completed her attire with a pair of skyscraper gold peep-toe heels and accessorized with silver jewelry including a glittering choker and bracelets.

MC styled her long blonde locks in a sleek style flowing down to her waist. She enhanced her age-defying looks with nude lipstick and went heavy on the cheekbone-defining bronzer.

© Getty Mariah Carey looked amazing in her glittering black mini dress at Jimmy Kimmel Live

Mariah is following in the footsteps of her peers Pink, Beyonce and Madonna who have all involved their children in global tours.

Discussing why she's getting her 12-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe involved in her upcoming festive concert, she remained coy.

© Getty The vocal powerhouse completed her glamorous attire with a pair of towering gold heels

"They're going to do various moments of music making and merriment… They're at rehearsals with me today," the 'Honey' hit-maker told Jimmy Kimmel.

Later during their chat, the TV host said he never tires of her 29-year-old hit festive hit All I Want For Christmas Is You going straight to number one every Christmas.

© Getty 'Why you so obsessed with me?' Mariah was mobbed by excited fans outside the studios

The single has sold 16 million copies worldwide and racked up almost 1.5 billion streams on Spotify.

"It's the first Christmas song I ever wrote. I just wanted it to sound like a classic. I didn't want it to sound like a specific year, I wanted it to be timeless," she explained

© Getty Mariah discussed her Christmas hit All I Want For Christmas being the most iconic festive tune of all time

Mariah's appearance came amid the news she is being sued by singer Andy Stone for a whopping $20 million over the iconic Christmas single for the second time.

Stone, who performs as Vince Vance and the Valiants, claimed that Mariah and her co-writer Walter Afanasieff modelled the pop classic after his own 1989 tune 'All I Want For Christmas Is You'.

© Getty The Hero singer looked incredible in a sparkly black dress and military jacket for her TV appearance

Last June, he filed a similar lawsuit in Louisiana, which was dropped five months later.

This Tuesday, however, Stone filed another civil lawsuit in California against Mariah, her co-writer, and Sony Music Entertainment, alleging "copyright infringement and unjust enrichment."

