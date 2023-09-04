Cher's staggering net worth revealed - and why it's set to grow very soon

Cher, 77, who was born Cherilyn Sarkisian, legally changed her name to simply 'Cher' in 1979, and she's known the world over by this moniker.

The legendary songstress has sold over 100 million records worldwide, making her one of the most successful music artists in history. And on her 77th birthday, the star asked her social media fans, "When will I feel old?" proving she's showing no signs of slowing down.

She's best known for her hits, Believe, Strong Enough, If I Could Turn Back Time and All I Really Want To Do.

So how much is Cher really worth? According to celebritynetworth.com, the singing sensation has a total net worth of $360 million.

Her staggering wealth is set to skyrocket even further very soon, and that's because she's set to coin in via a savvy real estate move. The star had her Miami home for sale in 2022, so there's every chance it has already sold, bringing her an eye-watering $72 million profit.

Cher is now 77

The star originally bought the home for $2.95 million and the asking price was $75 million.

Cher's home that was listed last year

Cher attempted to sell it in 2009 for $45 million but took it off the market when it didn't go, but it looks like the patience could have paid off!

Dirt shared details about the 13,200 square foot property with grounds that span 1.7acres. The house itself was inspired by Italian architecture and inside there are seven jaw-dropping bedrooms inside. The new buyers will find a movie theater indoors, as well as a dedicated wig room.

The vocalist also has an illustrious acting career, having starred in films such as The Witches of Eastwick in 1987, Mermaids in 1990 and Burlesque in 2010. And of course, who could forget her appearance in Mama Mia! Here We Go Again in 2018!

Cher at the UK Premiere of "Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again"

And did you know the singer actually wanted to play Morticia Addams in The Addams Family film in 1991, but instead the role was filled by Anjelica Huston? We vote for a reboot featuring Cher!

As well as using her wealth for a comfortable life and property investments, the hit-maker also has a Philanthropic streak, choosing to back various charities such as AIDS research and homelessness projects, she even has her own foundation called the Cher Charitable Foundation.

How does Cher's wealth compare with other female singers?

Celine Dion has a whopping fortune

While $360 million is no small sum, fellow female artist Celine Dion is reportedly worth $800 million, having made her money through hits such as The Power of Love, All by Myself, and her signature song My Heart Will Go On.

Madonna has a mammoth net worth

Meanwhile, Madonna has amassed a fortune of $850 million as she has she has, in fact, claimed the title of Forbes' top-earning female musician a staggering 11 times!