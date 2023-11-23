Elizabeth Hurley, 58, shows off sensational curves in red-hot swimsuit - see photos

Elizabeth Hurley makes sure to spend plenty of time in the United States, so it makes sense that the British model marked Thanksgiving, and she did it in a way that got her fans turning their heads.

Sharing a couple of shots from a risque photoshoot, the star looked like she could have been in Fast Times at Ridgemont High as she posed in a red-hot swimsuit. The stunning red one-piece showcased the 58-year-old's flawless physique as she struck a seductive pose while modelling inside a restaurant's kitchen, which included several bowls of fruit.

It wasn't just the red swimsuit that Elizabeth brought with her, as the swimwear model also stunned in a gorgeous black one-piece that featured a plunging neckline as she posed alongside a group of chefs.

In her caption, Elizabeth commented: "Happy Thanksgiving - from my kitchen to yours," alongside two heart emojis, and her fanbase were sent into overdrive in the comments section of her post.

One enthused: "You are hotter than the food that's served," and a second added: "Happy Thanksgiving, Elizabeth! Gorgeous as always, my Goddess!" while a third joked: "Now I want to become a chef."

A fourth posted: "Would love to find you in my kitchen!! Happy Thanksgiving!" and a fifth shared: "I'd eat from your kitchen anytime," and many others took the opportunity to wish the star a happy Thanksgiving.

Elizabeth has recently been on a health retreat and she stunned in a bold two-piece as she undertook a Watsu massage, which is when the masseur gently moves a person's body through warm water. The model looked so at peace as she was moved through the water during the unique wellness treatment.

Explaining what was happening, she explained: "Another day of pampering at Chiva Som. This is Watsu - one of the best stretches I've ever had," finishing her post off with a heart emoji.

Fans were left enchanted by the video, as one enthused: "So that's where goddesses are spawned!" and a second added: "Goddess of the winter," while a third noted: "Two mermaids."

Others left strings of heart emojis for the model, while some wondered what the devices on Elizabeth's legs were for. Although there was no answer, a popular theory was that they were floatation devices to keep her legs upright during her water massage.

The Austin Powers star checked into the Chiva Som last week, and she looked as ravishing as ever in a white one-piece that resembled one of her signature white swimsuits, bar the trouser portion that contained an intricate design.

"Greetings from Thailand and from one of my favourite health spas in the world: @chivasomhuahin," the star penned. "I first came to Chiva Som in the late 90's and it has become even more serene and beautiful. I have been exercising, eating extremely healthily and attempting to become more mindful."