Elizabeth Hurley, 58, looks sensational in tiny bikini as she twins with friend

Elizabeth Hurley proved once again that she's the ultimate beach babe as she posed in a tiny string bikini on Saturday.

The actress and model showed off her washboard abs in the turquoise bikini from her eponymous beachwear brand, twinning with her close friend who poised alongside her in a matching swimsuit.

© Instagram Elizabeth twinned with her friend for the gorgeous snap

Elizabeth, 58, looked as glamorous as ever with her hair styled in beachy waves, completing the look with a pair of oversized square sunglasses and a glossy lip.

"Aqua twinning with one of my best friends," the star captioned the post.

Fans headed straight to the comments to have their say on the post, with one follower writing: "How does she still look this amazing?" Another added: "You look stunning as always."

A third wrote: "Elizabeth Hurley is timeless, pure, natural beauty."

Elizabeth has seen soaking up the sunshine in swimwear on countless occasions, most recently getting her fans hearts racing as she posed in the pool wearing a sparkling sequin bikini.

"When I've had a tough day (or week, or month or…. year) I like to imagine myself back in one of my happy places," she captioned her clip, and fans inundated her with flame and heart emojis.

Elizabeth Hurley plays in her pool in sequin bikini

Some fans wondered if the caption alluded to the death of her Serving Sara co-star Matthew Perry, who passed away on 28 October.

Elizabeth shared a tribute to the late Friends actor, which included photos from their promotional circuit for the 2002 film.

© Instagram Elizabeth Hurley looked amazing in the embellished bikini

The mother-of-one wrote: "RIP Matthew Perry. So sad to hear the news of his passing. He was an incredibly talented comedian and a lovely man x."