Sofia Vergara looks phenomenal in sumptuous chocolate brown thigh-split dress

Sofia Vergara has taken to Instagram to show fans glimpses of her Thanksgiving celebrations in a dress that epitomises everything good about festive season fashion.

The America's Got Talent judge, 51, shared a plethora of snaps from the festive period from Anastasia Beverly Hills brandowner Anastasia Soare's incredible home. Sofia was seen lounging on a velvet grey couch in a midi-length chocolate brown slinky dress that was covered head-to-toe in sparkles.

WATCH: Sofia Vergara gets groovy on Thanksgiving

The gown featured a deep-thigh split and long form-fitting sleeves as well as a cutout detail at the waist. The Modern Family actress paired the stunning chocolate brown number with a pair of gold platform heels that we have seen the star in before (and loved).

© Instagram Sofia posed at Anastasia's house

The Hot Pursuit star wore matching gold bangles on each wrist and her signature flowing brunette locks were worn in a straight style. A matte rosy brown lip completed the look perfectly.

© Instagram Sofia with her lookalike niece and sister

Sofia was seen alongside her lookalike sister, Veronica, and niece, Claudia, who also wore brown sparkly dresses. Claudia opted for a sparkly two-piece with a high-neck crop top in a rosier hue, whilst Veronica opted for a dress with a high neck in a cool-toned brown sparkly material.

The evening's host with the makeup empire looked equally glamorous. Anastasia wore a high-shine flared midi skirt in taupe color with a black slinky cardigan and platform gold heels that matched Sofia's.

© Instagram The Vergara genes are strong

Sofia captioned one of her many posts: "Thanksgiving at the neighbor! Thank u @anastasiasoare I luv u!", with love heart and turkey emojis.

Fans were quick to praise Sofia for the quintessentially festive look. One user said: "Family genes are strong in your family", whilst another wrote: "Beautiful all around".

© Instagram Claudia is Sofia's double

Sofia often shares her glamorous outfits alongside her lookalike niece Claudia. The Chef actress shared sun-soaked photos from the pair's quiet getaway to their private holiday spot dubbed Casa Chipi Chipi.

© Instagram Sofia's dress was showstopping

Whilst Sofia turned up the heat in a red one-shoulder flowing gown with stacked bracelets and natural feather earrings, Claudia looked angelic in a white dress with a lace overlay and waist cut-out detailing. Both women wore their brunette locks down and sported natural makeup looks with their signature bold brows framing their faces.

© Instagram Anastasia went for a shiny vibe

Sofia recently wore a look that went viral as she reunited with her Modern Family co-stars at her LA home minus Ty Burrell who plays Phil Dunphy on the ABC sitcom. The cast posed for a photo, holding up a photo of Ty in his absence.

Sofia, who plays Gloria Delgado-Pritchett on the show, looked like a dream in a leopard print maxi dress with a V-neckline. She was spotted with Julie Bowen, Ed O'Neill, Ariel Winter, Sarah Hyland, Eric Stonestreet, Nolan Gould, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Aubrey Anderson-Emmons and Rico Rodriguez.

© Instagram Sofia rocked red on holiday with Claudia

The Wild Card actress proved she could also rock pants when she was spotted making an appearance at the F1 Grand Prix in Las Vegas, Nevada earlier this week. The actress styled her hair in a loose wave style and rocked a sheer black corset top with black cargo pants.

